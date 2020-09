How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

Hudson Swafford seemed to be cruising before a double bogey on 13 threw him off track. Mackenzie Hughes was four shots back through 13 holes. Tyler McCumber drained a huge putt on 18 for birdie to forge a three-way tie for the lead.

The final round of the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship on Sunday turned out some dramatics for sure.

In the end, it was Swafford draining a clutch par putt on the last to win by a shot and grab his first PGA Tour victory in more than three years.

McCumber came in second, a shot back. Mackenzie Hughes posted a solo third, two shots back.

