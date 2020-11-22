How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the RSM Classic
Eighteen holes weren’t enough to decide the 2020 RSM Classic. Turns out, 19 weren’t enough, either.
Robert Streb defeated Kevin Kisner in a two-hole playoff to win at Sea Island’s Seaside course, claiming the title and $1,188,000 after flagging his approach on the second playoff hole, leaving a tap-in birdie putt. Streb’s only other win on the PGA Tour came in this same event in 2014, then known as the McGladrey Classic. Kisner will take home $719,400.
Cameron Tringale finished third at 18 under, followed by Bernd Wiesberger and Andrew Landry, T-4 at 17 under. Check out how much money each player earned this week in Sea Island, Georgia.
RSM Classic prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Robert Streb
-19
$1,188,000
2
Kevin Kisner
-19
$719,400
3
Cameron Tringale
-18
$455,400
T4
Bernd Wiesberger
-17
$297,000
T4
Andrew Landry
-17
$297,000
T6
Harris English
-16
$215,325
T6
Camilo Villegas
-16
$215,325
T6
Kyle Stanley
-16
$215,325
T6
Zach Johnson
-16
$215,325
T10
Corey Conners
-15
$173,250
T10
Patton Kizzire
-15
$173,250
T12
Jason Day
-14
$140,250
T12
Rory Sabbatini
-14
$140,250
T12
John Huh
-14
$140,250
T15
Keegan Bradley
-13
$113,850
T15
Matthew NeSmith
-13
$113,850
T15
Bronson Burgoon
-13
$113,850
T18
Doug Ghim
-12
$87,450
T18
Alexander Noren
-12
$87,450
T18
Scott Piercy
-12
$87,450
T18
Chris Kirk
-12
$87,450
T18
Emiliano Grillo
-12
$87,450
T23
Wyndham Clark
-11
$55,959
T23
Tyrrell Hatton
-11
$55,959
T23
Lucas Glover
-11
$55,959
T23
Roger Sloan
-11
$55,959
T23
Chesson Hadley
-11
$55,959
T23
Charley Hoffman
-11
$55,959
T23
Henrik Stenson
-11
$55,959
T30
Bo Hoag
-10
$39,553
T30
Russell Henley
-10
$39,553
T30
Adam Long
-10
$39,553
T30
Jim Herman
-10
$39,553
T30
Charles Howell III
-10
$39,553
T30
Vaughn Taylor
-10
$39,553
T30
Branden Grace
-10
$39,553
T37
Nate Lashley
-9
$28,710
T37
Matt Wallace
-9
$28,710
T37
Tommy Fleetwood
-9
$28,710
T37
Brendon Todd
-9
$28,710
T37
Webb Simpson
-9
$28,710
T37
Andrew Putnam
-9
$28,710
T37
Matt Kuchar
-9
$28,710
T44
Keith Mitchell
-8
$21,450
T44
Sepp Straka
-8
$21,450
T44
Matt Jones
-8
$21,450
T44
Joaquin Niemann
-8
$21,450
T48
Peter Malnati
-7
$17,952
T48
Adam Schenk
-7
$17,952
T50
Joel Dahmen
-6
$16,401
T50
Ian Poulter
-6
$16,401
T50
Shane Lowry
-6
$16,401
T50
Brian Stuard
-6
$16,401
T54
Kevin Streelman
-5
$15,510
T54
Rafael Cabrera Bello
-5
$15,510
T54
Josh Teater
-5
$15,510
T57
Aaron Baddeley
-4
$15,180
T57
Sebastian Cappelen
-4
$15,180
T59
Sean O’Hair
-2
$14,784
T59
Graeme McDowell
-2
$14,784
T59
Rob Oppenheim
-2
$14,784
T59
J.J. Spaun
-2
$14,784
T63
Ryan Brehm
1
$14,388
T63
Scott Stallings
1
$14,388
65
Kevin Chappell
3
$14,190
