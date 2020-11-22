How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the RSM Classic

Breaking News:

Burrow tweets 'See ya next year' after injury; Bengals QB has torn ACL

Eighteen holes weren’t enough to decide the 2020 RSM Classic. Turns out, 19 weren’t enough, either.

Robert Streb defeated Kevin Kisner in a two-hole playoff to win at Sea Island’s Seaside course, claiming the title and $1,188,000 after flagging his approach on the second playoff hole, leaving a tap-in birdie putt. Streb’s only other win on the PGA Tour came in this same event in 2014, then known as the McGladrey Classic. Kisner will take home $719,400.

Cameron Tringale finished third at 18 under, followed by Bernd Wiesberger and Andrew Landry, T-4 at 17 under. Check out how much money each player earned this week in Sea Island, Georgia.

RSM Classic: Leaderboard | Best photos | Winner’s bag

RSM Classic prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Robert Streb

-19

$1,188,000

2

Kevin Kisner

-19

$719,400

3

Cameron Tringale

-18

$455,400

T4

Bernd Wiesberger

-17

$297,000

T4

Andrew Landry

-17

$297,000

T6

Harris English

-16

$215,325

T6

Camilo Villegas

-16

$215,325

T6

Kyle Stanley

-16

$215,325

T6

Zach Johnson

-16

$215,325

T10

Corey Conners

-15

$173,250

T10

Patton Kizzire

-15

$173,250

T12

Jason Day

-14

$140,250

T12

Rory Sabbatini

-14

$140,250

T12

John Huh

-14

$140,250

T15

Keegan Bradley

-13

$113,850

T15

Matthew NeSmith

-13

$113,850

T15

Bronson Burgoon

-13

$113,850

T18

Doug Ghim

-12

$87,450

T18

Alexander Noren

-12

$87,450

T18

Scott Piercy

-12

$87,450

T18

Chris Kirk

-12

$87,450

T18

Emiliano Grillo

-12

$87,450

T23

Wyndham Clark

-11

$55,959

T23

Tyrrell Hatton

-11

$55,959

T23

Lucas Glover

-11

$55,959

T23

Roger Sloan

-11

$55,959

T23

Chesson Hadley

-11

$55,959

T23

Charley Hoffman

-11

$55,959

T23

Henrik Stenson

-11

$55,959

T30

Bo Hoag

-10

$39,553

T30

Russell Henley

-10

$39,553

T30

Adam Long

-10

$39,553

T30

Jim Herman

-10

$39,553

T30

Charles Howell III

-10

$39,553

T30

Vaughn Taylor

-10

$39,553

T30

Branden Grace

-10

$39,553

T37

Nate Lashley

-9

$28,710

T37

Matt Wallace

-9

$28,710

T37

Tommy Fleetwood

-9

$28,710

T37

Brendon Todd

-9

$28,710

T37

Webb Simpson

-9

$28,710

T37

Andrew Putnam

-9

$28,710

T37

Matt Kuchar

-9

$28,710

T44

Keith Mitchell

-8

$21,450

T44

Sepp Straka

-8

$21,450

T44

Matt Jones

-8

$21,450

T44

Joaquin Niemann

-8

$21,450

T48

Peter Malnati

-7

$17,952

T48

Adam Schenk

-7

$17,952

T50

Joel Dahmen

-6

$16,401

T50

Ian Poulter

-6

$16,401

T50

Shane Lowry

-6

$16,401

T50

Brian Stuard

-6

$16,401

T54

Kevin Streelman

-5

$15,510

T54

Rafael Cabrera Bello

-5

$15,510

T54

Josh Teater

-5

$15,510

T57

Aaron Baddeley

-4

$15,180

T57

Sebastian Cappelen

-4

$15,180

T59

Sean O’Hair

-2

$14,784

T59

Graeme McDowell

-2

$14,784

T59

Rob Oppenheim

-2

$14,784

T59

J.J. Spaun

-2

$14,784

T63

Ryan Brehm

1

$14,388

T63

Scott Stallings

1

$14,388

65

Kevin Chappell

3

$14,190

