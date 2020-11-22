How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the RSM Classic

Eighteen holes weren’t enough to decide the 2020 RSM Classic. Turns out, 19 weren’t enough, either.

Robert Streb defeated Kevin Kisner in a two-hole playoff to win at Sea Island’s Seaside course, claiming the title and $1,188,000 after flagging his approach on the second playoff hole, leaving a tap-in birdie putt. Streb’s only other win on the PGA Tour came in this same event in 2014, then known as the McGladrey Classic. Kisner will take home $719,400.

Cameron Tringale finished third at 18 under, followed by Bernd Wiesberger and Andrew Landry, T-4 at 17 under. Check out how much money each player earned this week in Sea Island, Georgia.

RSM Classic: Leaderboard | Best photos | Winner’s bag

RSM Classic prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Robert Streb -19 $1,188,000 2 Kevin Kisner -19 $719,400 3 Cameron Tringale -18 $455,400 T4 Bernd Wiesberger -17 $297,000 T4 Andrew Landry -17 $297,000 T6 Harris English -16 $215,325 T6 Camilo Villegas -16 $215,325 T6 Kyle Stanley -16 $215,325 T6 Zach Johnson -16 $215,325 T10 Corey Conners -15 $173,250 T10 Patton Kizzire -15 $173,250 T12 Jason Day -14 $140,250 T12 Rory Sabbatini -14 $140,250 T12 John Huh -14 $140,250 T15 Keegan Bradley -13 $113,850 T15 Matthew NeSmith -13 $113,850 T15 Bronson Burgoon -13 $113,850 T18 Doug Ghim -12 $87,450 T18 Alexander Noren -12 $87,450 T18 Scott Piercy -12 $87,450 T18 Chris Kirk -12 $87,450 T18 Emiliano Grillo -12 $87,450 T23 Wyndham Clark -11 $55,959 T23 Tyrrell Hatton -11 $55,959 T23 Lucas Glover -11 $55,959 T23 Roger Sloan -11 $55,959 T23 Chesson Hadley -11 $55,959 T23 Charley Hoffman -11 $55,959 T23 Henrik Stenson -11 $55,959 T30 Bo Hoag -10 $39,553 T30 Russell Henley -10 $39,553 T30 Adam Long -10 $39,553 T30 Jim Herman -10 $39,553 T30 Charles Howell III -10 $39,553 T30 Vaughn Taylor -10 $39,553 T30 Branden Grace -10 $39,553 T37 Nate Lashley -9 $28,710 T37 Matt Wallace -9 $28,710 T37 Tommy Fleetwood -9 $28,710 T37 Brendon Todd -9 $28,710 T37 Webb Simpson -9 $28,710 T37 Andrew Putnam -9 $28,710 T37 Matt Kuchar -9 $28,710 T44 Keith Mitchell -8 $21,450 T44 Sepp Straka -8 $21,450 T44 Matt Jones -8 $21,450 T44 Joaquin Niemann -8 $21,450 T48 Peter Malnati -7 $17,952 T48 Adam Schenk -7 $17,952 T50 Joel Dahmen -6 $16,401 T50 Ian Poulter -6 $16,401 T50 Shane Lowry -6 $16,401 T50 Brian Stuard -6 $16,401 T54 Kevin Streelman -5 $15,510 T54 Rafael Cabrera Bello -5 $15,510 T54 Josh Teater -5 $15,510 T57 Aaron Baddeley -4 $15,180 T57 Sebastian Cappelen -4 $15,180 T59 Sean O’Hair -2 $14,784 T59 Graeme McDowell -2 $14,784 T59 Rob Oppenheim -2 $14,784 T59 J.J. Spaun -2 $14,784 T63 Ryan Brehm 1 $14,388 T63 Scott Stallings 1 $14,388 65 Kevin Chappell 3 $14,190

Related