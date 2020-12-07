How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the Mayakoba Golf Classic

Adam Woodard
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.

Viktor Hovland closed the Tour’s 2020 calendar year with a clutch win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The 23-year-old birdied his final hole to take home $1,296,000 and avoid a playoff with Aaron Wise, winning at 20 under for his second career victory following his Puerto Rico Open title in February.

Wise finished second at 19 under, followed by Adam Long and Tom Hoge, T-3 at 17 under. Harris English, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover finished T-5 at 16 under.

Check out how much money each player won this week in Mexico.

Prize money list

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Viktor Hovland

-20

$1,296,000.00

2

Aaron Wise

-19

$784,800.00

T3

Adam Long

-17

$424,800.00

T3

Tom Hoge

-17

$424,800.00

T5

Harris English

-16

$266,400.00

T5

Billy Horschel

-16

$266,400.00

T5

Lucas Glover

-16

$266,400.00

T8

Brendon Todd

-15

$203,400.00

T8

Tony Finau

-15

$203,400.00

T8

Carlos Ortiz

-15

$203,400.00

T8

Emiliano Grillo

-15

$203,400.00

T12

Max Homa

-14

$147,600.00

T12

Austin Eckroat (a)

-14

T12

Maverick McNealy

-14

$147,600.00

T12

Abraham Ancer

-14

$147,600.00

T12

Justin Thomas

-14

$147,600.00

T17

Corey Conners

-13

$117,000.00

T17

Steve Stricker

-13

$117,000.00

T17

Patrick Rodgers

-13

$117,000.00

T20

John Huh

-12

$95,400.00

T20

Jhonattan Vegas

-12

$95,400.00

T20

Joel Dahmen

-12

$95,400.00

T23

Vincent Whaley

-11

$65,262.86

T23

Daniel Berger

-11

$65,262.86

T23

Tyler Duncan

-11

$65,262.86

T23

Charles Howell III

-11

$65,262.86

T23

Bo Hoag

-11

$65,262.86

T23

Joaquin Niemann

-11

$65,262.85

T23

Russell Knox

-11

$65,262.85

T30

Chris Baker

-10

$50,400.00

T30

Brian Harman

-10

$50,400.00

T32

Camilo Villegas

-9

$43,056.00

T32

Brice Garnett

-9

$43,056.00

T32

Keegan Bradley

-9

$43,056.00

T32

Kevin Streelman

-9

$43,056.00

T32

Patton Kizzire

-9

$43,056.00

37

Sung Kang

-8

$37,440.00

T38

Nate Lashley

-7

$34,920.00

T38

Hank Lebioda

-7

$34,920.00

T40

Satoshi Kodaira

-6

$29,160.00

T40

Branden Grace

-6

$29,160.00

T40

Brandon Hagy

-6

$29,160.00

T40

Scott Piercy

-6

$29,160.00

T40

Rory Sabbatini

-6

$29,160.00

T40

Troy Merritt

-6

$29,160.00

T46

Chris Kirk

-5

$20,952.00

T46

Andy Ogletree

-5

$20,952.00

T46

Kyle Stanley

-5

$20,952.00

T46

Charley Hoffman

-5

$20,952.00

T46

K.J. Choi

-5

$20,952.00

T46

Doug Ghim

-5

$20,952.00

T52

Akshay Bhatia

-4

$17,208.00

T52

Jason Dufner

-4

$17,208.00

T52

Will Zalatoris

-4

$17,208.00

T52

Pat Perez

-4

$17,208.00

T52

Sepp Straka

-4

$17,208.00

T52

Rafael Campos

-4

$17,208.00

T52

Kelly Kraft

-4

$17,208.00

T59

Chase Seiffert

-3

$16,272.00

T59

Mark Hubbard

-3

$16,272.00

T59

Ryan Brehm

-3

$16,272.00

T59

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

-3

$16,272.00

T63

Austin Cook

-2

$15,840.00

T63

Xinjun Zhang

-2

$15,840.00

T65

J.J. Spaun

-1

$15,552.00

T65

Ben Taylor

-1

$15,552.00

T67

Hunter Mahan

E

$15,336.00

T67

Quade Cummins (a)

E

69

Michael Gellerman

2

$15,192.00

70

Keith Mitchell

3

$15,048.00

71

Harold Varner III

5

$14,904.00

