How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the Mayakoba Golf Classic
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
Viktor Hovland closed the Tour’s 2020 calendar year with a clutch win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The 23-year-old birdied his final hole to take home $1,296,000 and avoid a playoff with Aaron Wise, winning at 20 under for his second career victory following his Puerto Rico Open title in February.
Wise finished second at 19 under, followed by Adam Long and Tom Hoge, T-3 at 17 under. Harris English, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover finished T-5 at 16 under.
Check out how much money each player won this week in Mexico.
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Scores | Best photos | Winner’s bag
Prize money list
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Viktor Hovland
-20
$1,296,000.00
2
Aaron Wise
-19
$784,800.00
T3
Adam Long
-17
$424,800.00
T3
Tom Hoge
-17
$424,800.00
T5
Harris English
-16
$266,400.00
T5
Billy Horschel
-16
$266,400.00
T5
Lucas Glover
-16
$266,400.00
T8
Brendon Todd
-15
$203,400.00
T8
Tony Finau
-15
$203,400.00
T8
Carlos Ortiz
-15
$203,400.00
T8
Emiliano Grillo
-15
$203,400.00
T12
Max Homa
-14
$147,600.00
T12
Austin Eckroat (a)
-14
—
T12
Maverick McNealy
-14
$147,600.00
T12
Abraham Ancer
-14
$147,600.00
T12
Justin Thomas
-14
$147,600.00
T17
Corey Conners
-13
$117,000.00
T17
Steve Stricker
-13
$117,000.00
T17
Patrick Rodgers
-13
$117,000.00
T20
John Huh
-12
$95,400.00
T20
Jhonattan Vegas
-12
$95,400.00
T20
Joel Dahmen
-12
$95,400.00
T23
Vincent Whaley
-11
$65,262.86
T23
Daniel Berger
-11
$65,262.86
T23
Tyler Duncan
-11
$65,262.86
T23
Charles Howell III
-11
$65,262.86
T23
Bo Hoag
-11
$65,262.86
T23
Joaquin Niemann
-11
$65,262.85
T23
Russell Knox
-11
$65,262.85
T30
Chris Baker
-10
$50,400.00
T30
Brian Harman
-10
$50,400.00
T32
Camilo Villegas
-9
$43,056.00
T32
Brice Garnett
-9
$43,056.00
T32
Keegan Bradley
-9
$43,056.00
T32
Kevin Streelman
-9
$43,056.00
T32
Patton Kizzire
-9
$43,056.00
37
Sung Kang
-8
$37,440.00
T38
Nate Lashley
-7
$34,920.00
T38
Hank Lebioda
-7
$34,920.00
T40
Satoshi Kodaira
-6
$29,160.00
T40
Branden Grace
-6
$29,160.00
T40
Brandon Hagy
-6
$29,160.00
T40
Scott Piercy
-6
$29,160.00
T40
Rory Sabbatini
-6
$29,160.00
T40
Troy Merritt
-6
$29,160.00
T46
Chris Kirk
-5
$20,952.00
T46
Andy Ogletree
-5
$20,952.00
T46
Kyle Stanley
-5
$20,952.00
T46
Charley Hoffman
-5
$20,952.00
T46
K.J. Choi
-5
$20,952.00
T46
Doug Ghim
-5
$20,952.00
T52
Akshay Bhatia
-4
$17,208.00
T52
Jason Dufner
-4
$17,208.00
T52
Will Zalatoris
-4
$17,208.00
T52
Pat Perez
-4
$17,208.00
T52
Sepp Straka
-4
$17,208.00
T52
Rafael Campos
-4
$17,208.00
T52
Kelly Kraft
-4
$17,208.00
T59
Chase Seiffert
-3
$16,272.00
T59
Mark Hubbard
-3
$16,272.00
T59
Ryan Brehm
-3
$16,272.00
T59
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
-3
$16,272.00
T63
Austin Cook
-2
$15,840.00
T63
Xinjun Zhang
-2
$15,840.00
T65
J.J. Spaun
-1
$15,552.00
T65
Ben Taylor
-1
$15,552.00
T67
Hunter Mahan
E
$15,336.00
T67
Quade Cummins (a)
E
—
69
Michael Gellerman
2
$15,192.00
70
Keith Mitchell
3
$15,048.00
71
Harold Varner III
5
$14,904.00
Related
Viktor Hovland breaks PGA Tour's 'Puerto Rico Open Curse'
Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Mayakoba Classic
Viktor Hovland wins Mayakoba Golf Classic with birdie on final hole
Lynch: Rickie Fowler is a cautionary tale in overexposing a superstar