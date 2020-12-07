How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the Mayakoba Golf Classic

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.

Viktor Hovland closed the Tour’s 2020 calendar year with a clutch win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The 23-year-old birdied his final hole to take home $1,296,000 and avoid a playoff with Aaron Wise, winning at 20 under for his second career victory following his Puerto Rico Open title in February.

Wise finished second at 19 under, followed by Adam Long and Tom Hoge, T-3 at 17 under. Harris English, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover finished T-5 at 16 under.

Check out how much money each player won this week in Mexico.

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Viktor Hovland -20 $1,296,000.00 2 Aaron Wise -19 $784,800.00 T3 Adam Long -17 $424,800.00 T3 Tom Hoge -17 $424,800.00 T5 Harris English -16 $266,400.00 T5 Billy Horschel -16 $266,400.00 T5 Lucas Glover -16 $266,400.00 T8 Brendon Todd -15 $203,400.00 T8 Tony Finau -15 $203,400.00 T8 Carlos Ortiz -15 $203,400.00 T8 Emiliano Grillo -15 $203,400.00 T12 Max Homa -14 $147,600.00 T12 Austin Eckroat (a) -14 — T12 Maverick McNealy -14 $147,600.00 T12 Abraham Ancer -14 $147,600.00 T12 Justin Thomas -14 $147,600.00 T17 Corey Conners -13 $117,000.00 T17 Steve Stricker -13 $117,000.00 T17 Patrick Rodgers -13 $117,000.00 T20 John Huh -12 $95,400.00 T20 Jhonattan Vegas -12 $95,400.00 T20 Joel Dahmen -12 $95,400.00 T23 Vincent Whaley -11 $65,262.86 T23 Daniel Berger -11 $65,262.86 T23 Tyler Duncan -11 $65,262.86 T23 Charles Howell III -11 $65,262.86 T23 Bo Hoag -11 $65,262.86 T23 Joaquin Niemann -11 $65,262.85 T23 Russell Knox -11 $65,262.85 T30 Chris Baker -10 $50,400.00 T30 Brian Harman -10 $50,400.00 T32 Camilo Villegas -9 $43,056.00 T32 Brice Garnett -9 $43,056.00 T32 Keegan Bradley -9 $43,056.00 T32 Kevin Streelman -9 $43,056.00 T32 Patton Kizzire -9 $43,056.00 37 Sung Kang -8 $37,440.00 T38 Nate Lashley -7 $34,920.00 T38 Hank Lebioda -7 $34,920.00 T40 Satoshi Kodaira -6 $29,160.00 T40 Branden Grace -6 $29,160.00 T40 Brandon Hagy -6 $29,160.00 T40 Scott Piercy -6 $29,160.00 T40 Rory Sabbatini -6 $29,160.00 T40 Troy Merritt -6 $29,160.00 T46 Chris Kirk -5 $20,952.00 T46 Andy Ogletree -5 $20,952.00 T46 Kyle Stanley -5 $20,952.00 T46 Charley Hoffman -5 $20,952.00 T46 K.J. Choi -5 $20,952.00 T46 Doug Ghim -5 $20,952.00 T52 Akshay Bhatia -4 $17,208.00 T52 Jason Dufner -4 $17,208.00 T52 Will Zalatoris -4 $17,208.00 T52 Pat Perez -4 $17,208.00 T52 Sepp Straka -4 $17,208.00 T52 Rafael Campos -4 $17,208.00 T52 Kelly Kraft -4 $17,208.00 T59 Chase Seiffert -3 $16,272.00 T59 Mark Hubbard -3 $16,272.00 T59 Ryan Brehm -3 $16,272.00 T59 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -3 $16,272.00 T63 Austin Cook -2 $15,840.00 T63 Xinjun Zhang -2 $15,840.00 T65 J.J. Spaun -1 $15,552.00 T65 Ben Taylor -1 $15,552.00 T67 Hunter Mahan E $15,336.00 T67 Quade Cummins (a) E — 69 Michael Gellerman 2 $15,192.00 70 Keith Mitchell 3 $15,048.00 71 Harold Varner III 5 $14,904.00

