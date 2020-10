How much money each PGA Tour golfer won at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek

Jason Kokrak won a high-stakes shootout in Las Vegas on Sunday to claim his first PGA Tour victory at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.

Kokrak, making his 233rd start on the PGA Tour, shot a final-round 64 and outdueled Xander Schauffele in a Sunday showdown.

Kokrak has two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour but they both came back in 2011. He has three runners-up and three third-place finishes since reaching the big stage in 2012 but now finally has a PGA Tour win on his résumé.

