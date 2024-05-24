Here’s how much money LSU made to appear in College Football 25

After more than a decade of hiatus, EA Sports is reviving its beloved college football video game franchise.

College Football 25 is set to release on July 19, but we’ve seen just a few details when it comes to what will be featured in the new game.

We do, however, know how much the LSU athletics department received to license itself in the game, thanks to a report from Matt Liberman of cllct. FOIA requests revealed that schools were paid based on a tier system, which was determined based on the team’s finish in the AP Top 25 over the last 10 seasons.

As a Tier 1 school, LSU received the highest possible payout of $99,875.16.

Northwestern is making a hair under $60K for EASports College Football 25 as a Tier 2 school, per @cllctMedia. Tiers were determined each team's finish in the final AP Poll over the last 10 seasons. NU is in some pretty good company. Link: https://t.co/1TyijAjZW3 pic.twitter.com/21d8BZHHYD — Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) May 24, 2024

Most of LSU’s starters have reportedly opted into the game, as well, though several players — mostly freshmen and transfers — have not.

We’ll have to wait and see how LSU is represented in the final game, but we now know the program made a nice chunk of change to appear in it.

