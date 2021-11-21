How much money each LPGA golfer earned at the CME Group Tour Championship
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s the biggest payday on the LPGA.
The winner of the CME Group Tour Championship is walking away with $1.5 million, the largest prize in the history of women’s golf.
Jin Young Ko shot a final-round 63 to win the season-ending tournament to bank that huge first-place check. She went bogey-free with nine birdies on Sunday and hit an amazing 63 consecutive greens in regulation.
It’s her second straight year winning the event at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida. Nasa Hataoka tried to give chase but came up a shot short. She’ll pocket $480,000 for her efforts. A tie for third this week is good for $268,657.
Position
Golfer
Score
Payout
1
Jin Young Ko
-23
$1,500,000
2
Nasa Hataoka
-22
$480,000
T3
Mina Harigae
-18
$268,657
T3
Celine Boutier
-18
$268,657
T5
Megan Khang
-17
$145,041
T5
Minjee Lee
-17
$145,041
T5
Nelly Korda
-17
$145,041
8
Lexi Thompson
-16
$98,453
T9
Lydia Ko
-15
$78,807
T9
In Gee Chun
-15
$78,807
T9
Gaby Lopez
-15
$78,807
T12
Anna Nordqvist
-14
$62,415
T12
Leona Maguire
-14
$62,415
T12
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
-14
$62,415
T15
Charley Hull
-13
$48,720
T15
Hannah Green
-13
$48,720
T15
So Yeon Ryu
-13
$48,720
T15
Sei Young Kim
-13
$48,720
T15
Danielle Kang
-13
$48,720
T15
Jeongeun Lee6
-13
$48,720
21
Jasmine Suwannapura
-12
$42,040
T22
Lauren Stephenson
-11
$40,020
T22
Madelene Sagstrom
-11
$40,020
T24
Wichanee Meechai
-10
$36,106
T24
Ally Ewing
-10
$36,106
T24
Eun-Hee Ji
-10
$36,106
T24
Georgia Hall
-10
$36,106
T28
Yealimi Noh
-9
$31,937
T28
Ariya Jutanugarn
-9
$31,937
T28
Su Oh
-9
$31,937
T31
Amy Olson
-8
$28,232
T31
Moriya Jutanugarn
-8
$28,232
T31
Ryann O’Toole
-8
$28,232
T31
Brittany Altomare
-8
$28,232
T35
Patty Tavatanakit
-7
$24,864
T35
Carlota Ciganda
-7
$24,864
T35
Xiyu Lin
-7
$24,864
T38
Brooke M. Henderson
-6
$22,761
T38
A Lim Kim
-6
$22,761
T40
Esther Henseleit
-5
$20,150
T40
Jenny Shin
-5
$20,150
T40
Jennifer Kupcho
-5
$20,150
T40
Jessica Korda
-5
$20,150
T40
Wei-Ling Hsu
-5
$20,150
T45
Pajaree Anannarukarn
-4
$17,624
T45
Yu Liu
-4
$17,624
T45
Lizette Salas
-4
$17,624
48
Yuka Saso
-3
$16,613
T49
Emma Talley
-2
$15,855
T49
Amy Yang
-2
$15,855
T51
Elizabeth Szokol
E
$14,930
T51
Austin Ernst
E
$14,930
T53
Hyo Joo Kim
+1
$14,255
T53
Chella Choi
+1
$14,255
T55
Stacy Lewis
+3
$13,414
T55
Matilda Castren
+3
$13,414
T55
Caroline Masson
+3
$13,414
T58
Jenny Coleman
+5
$12,572
T58
Sophia Popov
+5
$12,572
—
Angel Yin
WD
$12,068
Next season, the CME purse will go up by $2 million to $7 million. The $2 million first-place prize will be the largest in professional women’s golf history. The player who finishes 60th in the field of 60 will receive $40,000.