How much money each LPGA golfer earned at the CME Group Tour Championship

Todd Kelly
·3 min read
It’s the biggest payday on the LPGA.

The winner of the CME Group Tour Championship is walking away with $1.5 million, the largest prize in the history of women’s golf.

Jin Young Ko shot a final-round 63 to win the season-ending tournament to bank that huge first-place check. She went bogey-free with nine birdies on Sunday and hit an amazing 63 consecutive greens in regulation.

It’s her second straight year winning the event at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort in Naples, Florida. Nasa Hataoka tried to give chase but came up a shot short. She’ll pocket $480,000 for her efforts. A tie for third this week is good for $268,657.

Position

Golfer

Score

Payout

1

Jin Young Ko

-23

$1,500,000

2

Nasa Hataoka

-22

$480,000

T3

Mina Harigae

-18

$268,657

T3

Celine Boutier

-18

$268,657

T5

Megan Khang

-17

$145,041

T5

Minjee Lee

-17

$145,041

T5

Nelly Korda

-17

$145,041

8

Lexi Thompson

-16

$98,453

T9

Lydia Ko

-15

$78,807

T9

In Gee Chun

-15

$78,807

T9

Gaby Lopez

-15

$78,807

T12

Anna Nordqvist

-14

$62,415

T12

Leona Maguire

-14

$62,415

T12

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

-14

$62,415

T15

Charley Hull

-13

$48,720

T15

Hannah Green

-13

$48,720

T15

So Yeon Ryu

-13

$48,720

T15

Sei Young Kim

-13

$48,720

T15

Danielle Kang

-13

$48,720

T15

Jeongeun Lee6

-13

$48,720

21

Jasmine Suwannapura

-12

$42,040

T22

Lauren Stephenson

-11

$40,020

T22

Madelene Sagstrom

-11

$40,020

T24

Wichanee Meechai

-10

$36,106

T24

Ally Ewing

-10

$36,106

T24

Eun-Hee Ji

-10

$36,106

T24

Georgia Hall

-10

$36,106

T28

Yealimi Noh

-9

$31,937

T28

Ariya Jutanugarn

-9

$31,937

T28

Su Oh

-9

$31,937

T31

Amy Olson

-8

$28,232

T31

Moriya Jutanugarn

-8

$28,232

T31

Ryann O’Toole

-8

$28,232

T31

Brittany Altomare

-8

$28,232

T35

Patty Tavatanakit

-7

$24,864

T35

Carlota Ciganda

-7

$24,864

T35

Xiyu Lin

-7

$24,864

T38

Brooke M. Henderson

-6

$22,761

T38

A Lim Kim

-6

$22,761

T40

Esther Henseleit

-5

$20,150

T40

Jenny Shin

-5

$20,150

T40

Jennifer Kupcho

-5

$20,150

T40

Jessica Korda

-5

$20,150

T40

Wei-Ling Hsu

-5

$20,150

T45

Pajaree Anannarukarn

-4

$17,624

T45

Yu Liu

-4

$17,624

T45

Lizette Salas

-4

$17,624

48

Yuka Saso

-3

$16,613

T49

Emma Talley

-2

$15,855

T49

Amy Yang

-2

$15,855

T51

Elizabeth Szokol

E

$14,930

T51

Austin Ernst

E

$14,930

T53

Hyo Joo Kim

+1

$14,255

T53

Chella Choi

+1

$14,255

T55

Stacy Lewis

+3

$13,414

T55

Matilda Castren

+3

$13,414

T55

Caroline Masson

+3

$13,414

T58

Jenny Coleman

+5

$12,572

T58

Sophia Popov

+5

$12,572

Angel Yin

WD

$12,068

Next season, the CME purse will go up by $2 million to $7 million. The $2 million first-place prize will be the largest in professional women’s golf history. The player who finishes 60th in the field of 60 will receive $40,000.

