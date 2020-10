How much money each golfer won at the Zozo Championship

Patrick Cantlay won the Zozo Championship at Sherwood on Sunday after carding rounds of 67-65-68-65 to finish 23-under 265.

Finishing one shot behind Cantlay was Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas. Rahm carded a 4-under 68 in the final round while Thomas shot a 69. They both were 22 under. Russell Henley, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson and Ryan Palmer all finished T-4 at 19 under.

Tiger Woods, who was paired with Phil Mickelson on Sunday, finished the tournament T-72 at 1 under after carding 2-over 74 in the final round. Mickelson, who shot a final-round 78, finished T-76 at 3 over.

Take a look through the amount of money each golfer earned this week at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood.

Related