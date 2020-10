How much money each golfer won at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

Martin Laird is a PGA Tour winner once again after a seven-year drought.

Laird survived a two-hole playoff with Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff Sunday at TPC Summerlin to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Laird finished 72 holes at 23 under after carding a final-round 5-under 66 in his first win on Tour since 2013.

Abraham Ancer finished fourth at 20 under and Peter Malnati, James Hahn and rising Tour star Will Zalatoris finished T-5 at 19 under. Bryson DeChambeau finished in a five-way tie for eighth at 18 under.

Take a look through the amount of money each golfer earned this week at TPC Summerlin.