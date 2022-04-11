How much money each golfer won at the 2022 Masters at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Drinks are on Scottie Scheffler for the foreseeable future.

The 25-year-old Texan claimed his first major title on Sunday at the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, earning a green jacket and a cool $2.7 million for his three-shot victory over runner-up Rory McIlroy, who will take home $1.62 million.

This year’s event set a pair of records in regards to prize money, with a $15 million purse, up from $11.5 million in 2021. Not only that, Scheffler’s payday is slightly up from the $2.07 million Hideki Matsuyama earned last year. Professionals that failed to make the cut – like Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau – earned $10,000.

Check out how much money each player earned below.

Masters prize money

Position Player Score Earnings 1 Scottie Scheffler -10 $2,700,000 2 Rory McIlroy -7 $1,620,000 T3 Shane Lowry -5 $870,000 T3 Cameron Smith -5 $870,000 5 Collin Morikawa -4 $600,000 T6 Will Zalatoris -3 $521,250 T6 Corey Conners -3 $521,250 T8 Justin Thomas -1 $450,000 T8 Sungjae Im -1 $450,000 T10 Cameron Champ E $390,000 T10 Charl Schwartzel E $390,000 T12 Dustin Johnson 1 $330,000 T12 Danny Willett 1 $330,000 T14 Kevin Na 2 $225,333 T14 Matt Fitzpatrick 2 $225,333 T14 Min Woo Lee 2 $225,333 T14 Harry Higgs 2 $225,333 T14 Lee Westwood 2 $225,333 T14 Talor Gooch 2 $225,333 T14 Hideki Matsuyama 2 $225,333 T14 Jason Kokrak 2 $225,333 T14 Tommy Fleetwood 2 $225,333 T23 Robert MacIntyre 3 $138,000 T23 Harold Varner III 3 $138,000 T23 Sergio Garcia 3 $138,000 T23 J.J. Spaun 3 $138,000 T27 Jon Rahm 4 $111,000 T27 Seamus Power 4 $111,000 T27 Viktor Hovland 4 $111,000 T30 Russell Henley 5 $93,150 T30 Sepp Straka 5 $93,150 T30 Lucas Glover 5 $93,150 T30 Hudson Swafford 5 $93,150 T30 Marc Leishman 5 $93,150 T35 Joaquin Niemann 6 $75,562 T35 Tony Finau 6 $75,562 T35 Patrick Reed 6 $75,562 T35 Webb Simpson 6 $75,562 T39 Patrick Cantlay 7 $63,000 T39 Bubba Watson 7 $63,000 T39 Tom Hoge 7 $63,000 T39 Si Woo Kim 7 $63,000 43 Billy Horschel 8 $55,500 T44 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9 $51,000 T44 Kevin Kisner 9 $51,000 46 Cam Davis 12 $46,500 47 Tiger Woods 13 $43,500 T48 Adam Scott 14 $40,050 T48 Max Homa 14 $40,050 T50 Mackenzie Hughes 15 $37,350 T50 Daniel Berger 15 $37,350 52 Tyrrell Hatton 17 $36,000

List

