How much money each golfer won at the 2022 Masters at Augusta National

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Woodard
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kevin Na
    Kevin Na
    Professional golfer
  • Scottie Scheffler
    Scottie Scheffler
    American golfer (1996-)
  • Hideki Matsuyama
    Hideki Matsuyama
    Japanese professional golfer

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Drinks are on Scottie Scheffler for the foreseeable future.

The 25-year-old Texan claimed his first major title on Sunday at the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, earning a green jacket and a cool $2.7 million for his three-shot victory over runner-up Rory McIlroy, who will take home $1.62 million.

This year’s event set a pair of records in regards to prize money, with a $15 million purse, up from $11.5 million in 2021. Not only that, Scheffler’s payday is slightly up from the $2.07 million Hideki Matsuyama earned last year. Professionals that failed to make the cut – like Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau – earned $10,000.

Check out how much money each player earned below.

Masters prize money

Position

Player

Score

Earnings

1

Scottie Scheffler

-10

$2,700,000

2

Rory McIlroy

-7

$1,620,000

T3

Shane Lowry

-5

$870,000

T3

Cameron Smith

-5

$870,000

5

Collin Morikawa

-4

$600,000

T6

Will Zalatoris

-3

$521,250

T6

Corey Conners

-3

$521,250

T8

Justin Thomas

-1

$450,000

T8

Sungjae Im

-1

$450,000

T10

Cameron Champ

E

$390,000

T10

Charl Schwartzel

E

$390,000

T12

Dustin Johnson

1

$330,000

T12

Danny Willett

1

$330,000

T14

Kevin Na

2

$225,333

T14

Matt Fitzpatrick

2

$225,333

T14

Min Woo Lee

2

$225,333

T14

Harry Higgs

2

$225,333

T14

Lee Westwood

2

$225,333

T14

Talor Gooch

2

$225,333

T14

Hideki Matsuyama

2

$225,333

T14

Jason Kokrak

2

$225,333

T14

Tommy Fleetwood

2

$225,333

T23

Robert MacIntyre

3

$138,000

T23

Harold Varner III

3

$138,000

T23

Sergio Garcia

3

$138,000

T23

J.J. Spaun

3

$138,000

T27

Jon Rahm

4

$111,000

T27

Seamus Power

4

$111,000

T27

Viktor Hovland

4

$111,000

T30

Russell Henley

5

$93,150

T30

Sepp Straka

5

$93,150

T30

Lucas Glover

5

$93,150

T30

Hudson Swafford

5

$93,150

T30

Marc Leishman

5

$93,150

T35

Joaquin Niemann

6

$75,562

T35

Tony Finau

6

$75,562

T35

Patrick Reed

6

$75,562

T35

Webb Simpson

6

$75,562

T39

Patrick Cantlay

7

$63,000

T39

Bubba Watson

7

$63,000

T39

Tom Hoge

7

$63,000

T39

Si Woo Kim

7

$63,000

43

Billy Horschel

8

$55,500

T44

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

9

$51,000

T44

Kevin Kisner

9

$51,000

46

Cam Davis

12

$46,500

47

Tiger Woods

13

$43,500

T48

Adam Scott

14

$40,050

T48

Max Homa

14

$40,050

T50

Mackenzie Hughes

15

$37,350

T50

Daniel Berger

15

$37,350

52

Tyrrell Hatton

17

$36,000

List

The top 20 money winners in Masters history

Masters Tournament
Masters Tournament

Recommended Stories