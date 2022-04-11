How much money each golfer won at the 2022 Masters at Augusta National
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Drinks are on Scottie Scheffler for the foreseeable future.
The 25-year-old Texan claimed his first major title on Sunday at the 86th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, earning a green jacket and a cool $2.7 million for his three-shot victory over runner-up Rory McIlroy, who will take home $1.62 million.
This year’s event set a pair of records in regards to prize money, with a $15 million purse, up from $11.5 million in 2021. Not only that, Scheffler’s payday is slightly up from the $2.07 million Hideki Matsuyama earned last year. Professionals that failed to make the cut – like Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau – earned $10,000.
Check out how much money each player earned below.
Masters prize money
Position
Player
Score
Earnings
1
Scottie Scheffler
-10
$2,700,000
2
Rory McIlroy
-7
$1,620,000
T3
Shane Lowry
-5
$870,000
T3
Cameron Smith
-5
$870,000
5
Collin Morikawa
-4
$600,000
T6
Will Zalatoris
-3
$521,250
T6
Corey Conners
-3
$521,250
T8
Justin Thomas
-1
$450,000
T8
Sungjae Im
-1
$450,000
T10
Cameron Champ
E
$390,000
T10
Charl Schwartzel
E
$390,000
T12
Dustin Johnson
1
$330,000
T12
Danny Willett
1
$330,000
T14
Kevin Na
2
$225,333
T14
Matt Fitzpatrick
2
$225,333
T14
Min Woo Lee
2
$225,333
T14
Harry Higgs
2
$225,333
T14
Lee Westwood
2
$225,333
T14
Talor Gooch
2
$225,333
T14
Hideki Matsuyama
2
$225,333
T14
Jason Kokrak
2
$225,333
T14
Tommy Fleetwood
2
$225,333
T23
Robert MacIntyre
3
$138,000
T23
Harold Varner III
3
$138,000
T23
Sergio Garcia
3
$138,000
T23
J.J. Spaun
3
$138,000
T27
Jon Rahm
4
$111,000
T27
Seamus Power
4
$111,000
T27
Viktor Hovland
4
$111,000
T30
Russell Henley
5
$93,150
T30
Sepp Straka
5
$93,150
T30
Lucas Glover
5
$93,150
T30
Hudson Swafford
5
$93,150
T30
Marc Leishman
5
$93,150
T35
Joaquin Niemann
6
$75,562
T35
Tony Finau
6
$75,562
T35
Patrick Reed
6
$75,562
T35
Webb Simpson
6
$75,562
T39
Patrick Cantlay
7
$63,000
T39
Bubba Watson
7
$63,000
T39
Tom Hoge
7
$63,000
T39
Si Woo Kim
7
$63,000
43
Billy Horschel
8
$55,500
T44
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9
$51,000
T44
Kevin Kisner
9
$51,000
46
Cam Davis
12
$46,500
47
Tiger Woods
13
$43,500
T48
Adam Scott
14
$40,050
T48
Max Homa
14
$40,050
T50
Mackenzie Hughes
15
$37,350
T50
Daniel Berger
15
$37,350
52
Tyrrell Hatton
17
$36,000