How much money each golfer won at the 2021 Masters at Augusta National

Check out how much money Matsuyama and the top 10 finishers are taking home from the Masters. T-10th Place: Tony Finau $299,000. T-10th Place: Cameron Smith $299,000. T-8th Place: Patrick Reed $345,000. T-8th Place: Corey Conners $345,000. 7th Place: Justin Rose $385,250. T-5th Place: Jon Rahm $437,000. T-5th Place: Marc Leishman $437,000. T-3rd Place: Xander Schauffele & Jordan Spieth $667,000. 2nd Place: Will Zalatoris $1,242,000. Champion: Hideki Matsuyama $2,070,000

