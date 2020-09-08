How much money each golfer won at the 2020 Tour Championship
Dustin Johnson may be the FedEx Cup Champion, but the other players in the field still won this week. Here is what the top 10 finishers at the Tour Championship took home. 1. Dustin Johnson (-21) $15 million. T-2. Xander Schauffele & Justin Thomas (-18) $4.5 million. 4. Jon Rahm (-17) $3 million. 5. Scottie Scheffler (-14) $2.5 million. 6. Collin Morikawa (-13) $1.9 million. 7. Tyrrell Hatton (-12) $1.3 million. T-8. Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy & Sebastián Muñoz (-11) $960,000