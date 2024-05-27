How much money is Florida getting to appear in EA College Football 25?

Players who appear in the upcoming EA College Football video game are going to receive $600 and a copy of the relaunch title as compensation for EA Sports’ usage of their name, image and likeness, but the schools are also going to get a check for appearing in the game.

According to Cllct.com, the payments are being made to all 134 teams based on an objective tier system. The four-tier system will be broken up by AP Top 25 finishes.

Finishing the year in the AP Top 25 grants a team at least one point. Below is the provided information from Cllct’s FOIA request.

Tier 1: 6-10 points ($99,875.16)

Tier 2: 2-5 points ($59,925.09)

Tier 3: 1 point ($39,950.06)

Tier 4: 0 points ($9,987.52)

According to the figures above, the majority of college football programs will receive less than $10,000 to appear in a game that’s going to profit in the hundreds of millions.

Florida falls into the second tier behind USC, Florida State, Texas and Wisconsin, but ahead of programs such as Auburn, Miami and Tennessee.

UPDATE: Electronic Arts is guaranteeing, between players and schools, at least $12.7 million in royalties for the use of their names, images, likenesses and logos for the new College Football gamehttps://t.co/86yqGAVT5S pic.twitter.com/EPRB9FDM2W — cllct (@cllctMedia) May 26, 2024

