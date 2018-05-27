How much money every golfer won at the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial

Justin Rose was the big winner at Colonial Country Club, taking the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational title in a runaway. His six-under 64 in the final round allowed him to cruise to a three-stroke victory over Brooks Koepka in the swelter Texas sun. With the win, Rose moved into second place in the FedEx Cup points race, matching the highest position he's ever been in on the list (he spent one week at No. 2 following his win at The National in 2010). Rose's 20-under 260 total also matched his career-low 72-hole score on the PGA Tour, which he also shot at the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii.

The 2013 U.S. Open champion tied Nick Faldo for the most PGA Tour career wins by an Englishman (nine) and is the fifth international player to win at Fort Worth since 2000.

How much money did everyone in the field at Colonial earn? Here's a breakdown for all those who made the cut.

Win: Justin Rose, $1,278,000.00

2: Brooks Koepka, $766,800.00

3: Emiliano Grillo, $482,800.00

4: Kevin Na, $340,800.00

T-5: Louis Oosthuizen, $259,150.00

T-5: Jon Rahm, $259,150.00

T-5: Kevin Tway, $259,150.00

T-8: Corey Conners, $205,900.00

T-8: Ben Crane, $ 205,900.00

T-8: Joaquin Niemann, $205,900.00

T-11: Tim Herron, $163,300.00

T-11: Chris Kirk, $163,300.00

T-11: Ben Silverman , $163,300.00

T-14: Ryan Armour, $117,150.00

T-14: Rickie Fowler, $117,150.00

T-14: Bill Haas, $117,150.00

T-14: Brian Harman, $117,150.00

T-14: Danny Lee, $117,150.00

T-14: Tyrone Van Aswegen, $117,150.00





































T-20: C.T. Pan, $64,195.84

T-20: Rory Sabbatini, $64,195.84

T-20: Vaughn Taylor, $64,195.84

T-20: Jimmy Walker, $64,195.84

T-20: Joel Dahmen, $64,195.83

T-20: Harris English, $64,195.83

T-20: Chesson Hadley, $64,195.83

T-20: Russell Knox, $64,195.83

T-20: Satoshi Kodaira, $64,195.83

T-20: J.T. Poston, $64,195.83

T-20: Andrew Putnam, $64,195.83

T-20: Shubhankar Sharma, $64,195.83

T-32: Jason Kokrak, $36,068.00

T-32: Matt Kuchar, $36,068.00

T-32: Nicholas Lindheim, $36,068.00

T-32: Ben Martin, $36,068.00

T-32: William McGirt, $36,068.00

T-32: Conrad Shindler, $36,068.00

T-32: Jordan Spieth, $36,068.00

T-32: Steve Stricker, $36,068.00

T-32: Brian Stuard, $36,068.00

T-32: Michael Thompson, $36,068.00











































T-42: Chad Campbell, $21,811.20

T-42: Bryson DeChambeau, $21,811.20

T-42: Derek Fathauer, $21,811.20

T-42: Tom Hoge, $21,811.20

T-42: Mackenzie Hughes, $21,811.20

T-42: John Huh, $21,811.20

T-42: Maverick McNealy, $21,811.20

T-42: Pat Perez, $21,811.20

T-42: Ted Potter, Jr., $21,811.20

T-42: Brandt Snedeker, $21,811.20

T-52: Abraham Ancer, $16,472.00

T-52: Adam Hadwin, $16,472.00

T-52: Charley Hoffman, $16,472.00

T-52: Kevin Kisner, $16,472.00

T-52: Adam Scott, $16,472.00

T-52: Robert Streb, $16,472.00

T-58: Stewart Cink, $15,549.00

T-58: Russell Henley, $15,549.00

T-58: Whee Kim, $15,549.00

T-58: Anirban Lahiri, $15,549.00

T-58: Tom Lovelady, $15,549.00

T-58: Trey Mullinax, $15,549.00

T-64: Beau Hossler, $14,981.00

T-64: Patton Kizzire, $14,981.00

T-66: Alex Cejka, $14,484.00

T-66: Jim Furyk, $14,484.00

T-66: Brandon Harkins, $14,484.00

T-66: Si Woo Kim, $14,484.00

T-66: Shawn Stefani, $14,484.00

T-71: Wesley Bryan, $13,987.00

T-71: Tyler Duncan, $13,987.00

73: Jhonattan Vegas, $13,774.00

T-74: Ollie Schniederjans, $13,561.00

T-74: Richy Werenski, $13,561.00

76: Kevin Streelman, $13,348.00

T-77: Martin Piller, $13,135.00

T-77: John Senden, $13,135.00









































































