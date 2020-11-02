How much money did Jets save by trading Avery Williamson to Steelers?

The Jets saved some money by sending Avery Williamson packing on Sunday night.

New York dealt the middle linebacker to the Steelers. In doing so, it saved around $1.8 million in salary and roster bonuses, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

With the salary cap set to drop, teams like the Jets, who are clearly out of the playoff race, could be looking to offload salary. This would allow them to roll over cap space for the 2021 season.

New York agreed to trade Williamson and a 2022 seventh-rounder in exchange for Pittsburgh’s 2022 fifth-rounder. Williamson had been a name attached to the Steelers ever since Devin Bush went down with a season-ending ACL injury.

This trade made sense for both sides, as the Jets were able to shed some cap and gain an asset. The Steelers, meanwhile, attained a much-needed depth piece at inside linebacker.

Williamson may not be the only Jets player who has a new home by Tuesday’s deadline. He joins Steve McLendon and Jordan Willis as the other two defenders that Joe Douglas has sent packing already.