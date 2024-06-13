So much for momentum as Cubs hit a late-inning home run to beat Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays were talking, thinking and hoping that Tuesday’s come-from-behind, walkoff win over the Cubs would create the kind of momentum to launch them on an extended run of success.

That looked to be the case for a while Wednesday, then reality struck.

An early lead disappeared quickly in the seventh inning when Garrett Cleavinger, who has been one of their best relievers, allowed a three-run homer to Cody Bellinger that gave the Cubs a 4-3 win.

The Rays made a bid for another ninth-inning comeback when Jose Caballero hit a one-out homer off Cubs closer Hector Neris to cut the margin to 4-3. Ben Rortvedt singled and Taylor Walls walked. Yandy Diaz grounded to second to move up the runners and bring up Brandon Lowe, who had the winning three-run homer Tuesday. This time, he flied out to center.

The loss was the Rays’ 14th in their last 21 games, dropping them to 32-36 and furthering their hold on last place in the American League East. The Cubs improved to 33-35.

Wednesday already was a notable day for Rays starter Aaron Civale, as it was his 29th birthday. He did his part to make it more special with a strong outing, holding the Cubs to one run while pitching into the sixth.

Civale, who now has gone 11 starts without a win, pitched into and out of a jam in the first inning, then retired seven straight before allowing a homer to Seiya Suzuki leading off the fourth.

He finished the fourth inning, got out of a two-on, two-out situation in the fifth and was lifted after allowing a two-out single in the sixth on his 85th pitch.

Kevin Kelly finished that inning, then got two outs in the seventh before allowing a two-out single to leadoff man Christopher Morel.

Cash then went to Cleavinger, the hard-throwing lefty who has excelled much of the season, but got roughed up a bit Sunday by Baltimore.

But Cleavinger hit the first batter he faced, right-handed pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom, then allowed the game’s biggest hit, the three-run homer to lefty Bellinger.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the third when Walls drew a leadoff walk from Javier Assad, stole second with two outs and scored on a double by Isaac Paredes, who increased his team-leading RBI total to 38.

After the Cubs tied it with Suzuki’s homer in the fourth, the Rays went back ahead. Jose Siri, who made an impressive running catch in the first, homered to lead off the home fourth.

