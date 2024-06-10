How much Milan want to spend to sign Tottenham defender Emerson Royal

Milan have set their sights on Tottenham defender Emerson Royal, but according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri don’t want to invest more than €15m-€18m in the Brazilian full-back.

Milan are looking to strengthen their defence in 2024-25, and director Geoffrey Moncada flew to London last week to hold talks with a couple of targets.

Aston Villa’s Matty Cash and Tottenham’s Emerson Royal are among the primary targets of the Serie A giants who will soon appoint Paulo Fonseca as their new head coach.

According to Gazzetta, Tottenham value Emerson at €20m, but the Rossoneri are trying to bring the price tag down as they don’t want to pay more than €15-€18m to sign the 25-year-old.

Villa’s €25m asking price for Cash is also slightly out of reach for the Rossoneri, who are working on a little discount for the Poland international.

The third and cheapest option is Lille’s defender Tiago Santos. The Portuguese has made 43 appearances under Fonseca and scored three goals. The Portuguese is reportedly available for €12m.