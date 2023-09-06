How much might Georgia football rotate in top offensive linemen backups?

During Georgia’s football back-to-back national championship seasons, the Bulldogs offensive line was formidable not only from its starting unit, but key backups were counted on as well.

Amarius Mims and the late Devin Willock last season and Broderick Jones in 2021 were key pieces in the offensive line rotation.

In the season opener, Georgia stuck with its starters — left tackle Earnest Greene III, left guard Xavier Truss, center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, right guard Tate Ratledge and right tackle Mims — for the most part with quarterback Carson Beck until it built a 24-0 third quarter lead.

More: Here's how Georgia football is honoring offensive lineman Devin Willock this season

More: Here are three spots for Georgia football where the competition is still heated

Redshirt sophomore Dylan Fairchild did get in at right guard during the third offensive series, a three-and-out. Interior lineman Micah Morris and Jared Wilson were among those who entered later in the game.

“Our plan was Dylan Fairchild was going to play some,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Then Micah would play a little bit. He's got to play with more consistency. He has the ability but there's days that he doesn't do his assignment and it worries you. One of those things could be a tackle-for-loss that can cost you a drive, a hit on a quarterback, so he's got to do that at a more consistent level.”

Morris logged 20 snaps, Fairchild 17 and Wilson and freshman tackle Monroe Freeling 16 each, according to Pro Football Focus. Chad Lindberg and Austin Blaske, got 12 and 10, respectively

"I get to see what they do every day at practice and throughout camp," tight end Oscar Delp said after Wednesday's practice. "I think our O-line is so deep and we're so lucky as a team to have guys like that as our backups that can start anywhere in the country."

Smart said he trusts Blaske to step in at left tackle.

He said he needed to remind himself that Greene was playing his first college snaps after redshirting last season following back surgery.

“In my mind I see him like this, man, he's been out there all spring, competed, played, he is in his second or third year and you forget that that was his first game in I guess two years from high school,” Smart said. “You think about the guys that got to play last year in the games we had the lead. He never got that. Now, my expectation is that he plays to the level of a starter, and he flashes at times to be sudden, quick, do everything right, and then he had a couple plays where he didn't."

Smart said that's no different than freshman linebacker C.J. Allen this year or wideout Dillon Bell last year.

"He's going to go through those WTF moments I call them," Smart said. "It's inevitable.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Will Georgia football use an offensive line rotation this year?