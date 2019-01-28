How much longer will Tom Brady play? Adam Vinatieri shares interesting take originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is playing at a very high level despite being 41 years old, and it doesn't sound like he wants to retire anytime soon.

Brady told ESPN there's "zero" chance he retires after Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams regardless of the outcome, and in a Monday interview on WEEI's "Mut & Callahan" show the veteran quarterback explained why he still loves playing.

So, how much longer could Brady realistically play? One of his former teammates, Adam Vinatieri, gave an interesting answer Monday on ESPN's "Get Up."

"He's amazing, and why wouldn't he keep going?" Vinatieri said. "He's still at the top of the league, he's still at the top of his game. He's producing huge wins and record-breaking seasons every year. So, if he's feeling good and still loving it, why wouldn't he keep going? I could see him playing another five years."

Vinatieri knows about playing well into his 40s. The Indianapolis Colts kicker is 46, just signed a contract for the 2019 season, and still ranks as one of the better players at the position.

Brady, meanwhile, is getting ready to play in his ninth Super Bowl on Sunday in Atlanta. A victory would give him six Super Bowl titles and help the Patriots set the record for most playoff wins in NFL history.

