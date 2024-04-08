2024 looks like Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes low point

Lewis Hamilton has failed to finish ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell in any race so far this season - Getty Images/Kym Illman

After Friday practice in Suzuka, Lewis Hamilton said this was “the best” his current Mercedes car has felt. Even after qualifying seventh, half a second off Max Verstappen’s pole time, he was positive. The W15 was the “most comfortable” it had been all season. Yet the signs of positivity were scant after the race. “In general the car just feels pretty bad,” he said after struggling to ninth at Suzuka.

The stark contrast between Friday and Sunday is a familiar one for Mercedes, especially for Hamilton. Their time in the new ground-effect era has been characterised by both a lack of progress and several false dawns. In recent months, though, Mercedes have fronted up to their problems even if they are some way from fixing them.

Hamilton has just 10 points after four rounds and for the first time in his F1 career, he has gone six races without finishing in the top six. This is not only Hamilton’s worst start to an F1 season in his 17-year career, but 2024 is also his most confusing campaign. Firstly, there is the unpredictable nature of what he expects from his car and then what he gets from one session to the next. Secondly, he leaves Mercedes for Ferrari after 12 years at the end of the season. Thirdly, his form is going through a particularly rough patch.

Whether or not Hamilton is personally confused or just frustrated, it is certainly confusing to anyone watching. In Japan he at least outqualified George Russell for the first time this year but failed to keep that advantage at the end of the chequered flag. It was strange to hear him sheepishly almost request that he let his team-mate by at Suzuka. It is not something you hear often from even those drivers in F1 who are lucky to have their seat, let alone drivers of Hamilton’s class.

"Shall I let George by?" 📻



Teamwork at work down at Mercedes as George and Lewis swap positions 🔀 pic.twitter.com/Qkr7IsHxcC — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 7, 2024

Russell beat Hamilton in their first season together but the seven-time champion bounced back with an assured 2023 compared to his team-mate’s rocky one. In 2024 it has been one-way traffic, with Hamilton failing to finish ahead of Russell and trailing 24 points to 10.

There is time to turn his form around, but what will be the peak of Hamilton’s ambitions even if he does return to his best? He will surely not have a race-winning car in 2024. Even in the winless years of 2022 and 2023 (his only in F1) he scored nine and six podiums. That feels like a long way off.

The W15 is currently the fifth-fastest car over one lap and the fourth fastest – at absolute best – over a race distance. Of their rivals (not counting Red Bull) McLaren and Ferrari are clearly ahead. Indeed, the performance gap from the dominant Red Bull to Ferrari is not much greater than that from Ferrari to Mercedes.

The pack of four teams behind Red Bull are fairly closely matched, though, and McLaren made a huge leap in the middle of 2023 to go from sixth fastest to Red Bull’s closest challengers at points. There are not many hints that Mercedes are capable of making that kind of stellar breakthrough. As Gary Anderson has written in his Telegraph Sport columns many times, it is not just about understanding problems when your car is slow, but also understanding what makes your car quick when it performs well. Mercedes seem to be stuck in a cycle they cannot break. At least they are no longer hiding behind the fallacy they have a quick car but just need to unlock its inherent pace.

Mercedes continue to baffle as Ferrari improve

This all means that Hamilton’s swansong at the team which helped deliver him six world championships and 82 victories looks like being his Silver Arrows nadir. His decision to switch to the Scuderia for 2025 appears to be a sound one. Hamilton wants and deserves a car that can back up his talents and to claim that elusive record eighth world championship. If he gets it, it will not be at Mercedes. Ferrari have made progress from 2023 to 2024 – both on track and operationally – and on the current trajectory there is a chance that they end 2024 or begin 2025 with a car that can at least challenge for victories – if not championships – regularly.

The big question, then, is at what point does Hamilton check out at Mercedes? When will his focus turn to Maranello from Brackley? This is not to question his professionalism and commitment to helping the team and achieving the best results while he is still there.

Hamilton’s on-track efforts for Mercedes will be at 100 per cent, but is it worth him expending the maximum mental – and likely emotional – energy to get a car good enough to scrape a podium in the final third of the season? Or to help build a quicker car for Russell and his own replacement in 2025? There is clearly a limit here and as Ferrari improve and impress while Mercedes baffle and confound, it approaches ever faster.

