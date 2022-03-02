How much longer could MLB lockout last after deadline came and went? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

MLB's self-imposed deadline of 5 p.m. Tuesday passed without a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, leading commissioner Rob Manfred to announce that the first two series of the regular season had been canceled.

The Phillies' first game shifted from March 31 to April 8 at the earliest.

So, what now? How much longer could the lockout last? Was enough progress made face-to-face this week in Florida to allow the sides to push forward and complete a new CBA quickly?

Several issues seem to be resolved or close to it. The ones that are not are big ones -- namely the luxury tax threshold and the amount of money in the newly created pool for pre-arbitration players. The sides are far apart in both instances -- by $55 million in the pre-arbitration pool and tens of millions with the CBT threshold.

On Wednesday's Phillies Talk podcast, Jim Salisbury and I expressed our disappointment and frustration with the sport for failing to reach an agreement in time, looked at the specifics of the luxury tax proposals from each side and wondered about the new, expanded playoff format. (Spoiler alert: Not a fan whatsoever.)

Check it out below.

