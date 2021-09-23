How much longer will Brad Marchand play? Bruins star gives amazing quote

How much longer will Marchand play? Bruins star gives amazing quote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Marchand is one of the best players in the NHL.

The Boston Bruins forward has tallied more points than any left winger in the league over the last three seasons. He scored 29 goals with 40 assists in 53 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 campaign.

Marchand has produced above a point-per-game rate for the last five seasons, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

The 33-year-old winger was asked about his future at Bruins training camp Thursday, and he provided a classic Marchand quote.

Here's what he said, per 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson:

Marchand on how long he plans on playing: “Until they boot me out of the league. Which, with my history, could be tomorrow.” — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) September 23, 2021

Marchand is signed for four more years (including the upcoming 2021-22 season) at a $6.125 million salary cap hit. It's one of the most team-friendly contracts in the league.

The real question surrounding the future of the Bruins' veteran core involves Patrice Bergeron. The B's captain is 36 years old and entering the final year of his contract. He said earlier this month that he's not focusing on his contract situation, just concentrating on this season and winning another Stanley Cup.

Marchand was asked Thursday about Bergeron's future, too.

Brad Marchand on Patrice Bergeron's future:



"You see the level that he's playing at. He's still the best two-way forward in the league. Getting robbed every year for the Selke."



"It's completely up to him." — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 23, 2021

Marchand and Bergeron are two of the best players at their respective positions. They also form the league's top penalty-killing duo.

Bruins fans are hoping to see this tandem play together for several more years. Whether that happens remains to be seen.