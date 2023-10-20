How much of a lead does Michael Penix actually have in the Heisman race?

Is the 2023 Heisman Trophy race a close one with a clear leader, or is the race just about done and dusted midway through the season?

We asked our Pac-12 football panel this question: Did Michael Penix just win the Heisman Trophy, or is this race far from over?

Matt Zemek: The race isn’t over, especially if Bo Nix gets a rematch against Penix in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a playoff spot potentially on the line, but the reality of making clutch plays in a huge national TV game versus a foremost rival is a huge checkmark in Penix’s column. It will be hard for a lot of Heisman voters to look elsewhere if no other candidate makes a massive statement.

Zachary Neel: It would be interesting to go back and see how often the mid-season Heisman winner actually went on to win the final award. Penix is certainly the leader in the clubhouse, but we’ve only played 36 holes. Still a lot of golf, or uh, football, left to be played.

Matt Wadleigh: Penix is in the driver’s seat, but this race is far from over. There is still a lot of football left, and if Penix has one or two bad weeks, things change completely.

