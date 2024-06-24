How much will the Lakers pay JJ Redick to be their head coach?

The Los Angeles Lakers hired former NBA 3-point specialist JJ Redick to be their head coach on Thursday, and it seems they see tons of potential in him. A recent article in The Athletic reported that they view him as “a Pat Riley-like coaching prospect” for both the present and the future.

The franchise reportedly signed him to a four-year contract. However, leading up to his hiring, many felt the Lakers were unwilling to pay any head coach, other than perhaps Dan Hurley, who they offered $70 million over six years, a competitive salary.

Sources say that Redick’s deal will pay him about $8 million per season.

Via The Athletic:

“Redick is signing a four-year deal worth in the neighborhood of $8 million per season with the Lakers, according to sources briefed on the deal,” wrote Shams Charania, Sam Amick and Jovan Buha.

It is important to note that a coach’s salary doesn’t count against the salary cap. Therefore, Redick’s contract won’t impact the Lakers’ attempts to improve their roster while maneuvering the NBA’s ever-more restrictive salary cap.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire