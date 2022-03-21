Here’s how much the Kansas State Wildcats are paying new basketball coach Jerome Tang

Jerome Tang has signed a lucrative contract with Kansas State that will pay him upwards of $14.1 million over the next six years while he coaches the men’s basketball team at Bramlage Coliseum.

Tang, a 55-year old who has spent the past 19 seasons helping to turn Baylor into a national power as Scott Drew’s associate head coach, signed the deal on Monday. The Wildcats announced his hiring shortly afterward.

The deal comes with $7.35 million in guaranteed money, according to a copy of his offer letter from K-State.

His base salary will start at $2.1 million during the 2022-23 season and increase by $100,000 every year until the conclusion of his contract in 2028, when he will be making $2.6 million.

That is a drop from the $2.8 million that Bruce Weber was making at the end of his tenure in Manhattan, but it is higher than his starting salary of $1.5 million when he was hired in 2012.

It is unclear how much Tang was earning as the top assistant coach at Baylor, as the Bears are not forced to divulge contract information as a private school. Still, this is undoubtedly a big raise for Tang.

One of the perks that usually comes with your first job as a head coach at the college level is a lucrative contract.

Should K-State decide to terminate Tang without cause for any reason over the next six years, the school will owe him varying amounts of money depending on timing. K-State would owe him $7.35 million if he has four or more years remaining on his contract, $5 million with three, $2.55 with two and $1 million if he only has one year left on his deal.

If Tang decides to leave for another job while he is under contract with the Wildcats, he would owe the Wildcats as much as $5 million if he has five or more years remaining. That number will decrease by $1 million annually until his buyout is $1 million with one year left on his deal.

K-State will also help pay for expenses to help Tang move his family from Waco, Texas to Manhattan in the coming weeks. Tang will also receive golfing privileges at Colbert Hills and complimentary tickets to home K-State sporting events.

A complete contract with performance-based incentives and fringe benefits is expected to be signed by both K-State athletics director Gene Taylor and Tang in the coming days.