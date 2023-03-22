How much will John Calipari shake up the Kentucky coaching staff this offseason?

For the fourth consecutive offseason, there will be coaching changes within the Kentucky men’s basketball program.

The extent of those changes? Time will tell.

Kansas State bounced Kentucky from the NCAA Tournament in the second round Sunday, making it four straight years for UK without advancing past the first weekend of March Madness. (And eight consecutive years without an appearance in the Final Four.)

John Calipari acknowledged after Sunday’s game that those results aren’t up to par with the expectations of Kentucky basketball. And now he’ll have a long offseason to assess the possible changes.

Whatever happens, there will be more turnover on his coaching staff.

Back in 2020, top assistant coach Kenny Payne left Kentucky for a job with the New York Knicks following a decade in Lexington. He was replaced by Bruiser Flint, and then Jai Lucas was added to the coaching staff, with Tony Barbee shuffled over to a support staff position.

After the 2020-21 season, Barbee and Joel Justus both left the program for other coaching jobs, and Orlando Antigua made his return to Kentucky, joined by fellow assistant coach Chin Coleman, both coming from the Illinois staff.

Following the 2021-22 season, Lucas left for Duke, and Calipari hired K.T. Turner for his spot.

And now Turner is leaving to become the head coach at UT Arlington, a move that means more change within a Kentucky program that — until the past few years — has had a fairly stable coaching staff during the Calipari era.

What will the UK coaching staff look like when the Wildcats return to the court later this year? Here’s a look at the status of each current coach.

John Calipari

Calipari, who has been at UK since 2009, has now completed four seasons of the 10-year deal he signed at the conclusion of the 2018-19 season — an agreement that extends through the end of the 2028-29 season.

Kentucky has won just one NCAA Tournament game during those four years.

Calipari is due to make a total of $53 million over the next six seasons, and it’s worth a reminder that his buyout remains massive. UK would owe $39.75 million if it wanted to part ways with Calipari before next season, so the Hall of Fame coach will be back in Lexington, as long as he wants to be.

One possible wild card here is the Texas job, which Calipari was prominently linked to as soon as the Longhorns parted ways with Chris Beard during the season. Texas interim coach Rodney Terry led the program to a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament after taking over midseason, but the Longhorns have not given him the job permanently, and the buzz in college basketball circles is that Texas would rather make a splashy hire. Terry might have to advance to the Final Four, or beyond, to keep the job.

He led the Longhorns past Penn State and into the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

It’s worth noting that much of the buzz linking Calipari to Texas has died down in recent weeks, but — if the Longhorns do indeed open up the job search after the season — it won’t be a surprise to see the Kentucky coach linked to the opening again.

Until that position is filled, it will remain a possibility — or, at the very least, a distraction — for Calipari.

Orlando Antigua

Antigua, who came with Calipari from Memphis and spent five seasons with the Wildcats before becoming the head coach at South Florida, just concluded the second season of his second stint with the program, now with the title of associate coach. He made $875,000 this past season and remains under contract for $900,000 for the 2023-24 season.

Known as one of the nation’s top recruiters, Antigua, who turned 50 last month, could become a college head coach again in the future, but he has not yet been linked to any open jobs in this cycle. It’s expected that he’ll be back with the Wildcats next season.

Chin Coleman

Coleman came to Kentucky after spending four seasons as an assistant coach at Illinois, and he received a contract extension after his first year in Lexington. Coleman made $575,000 this past season, and his deal calls for a $600,000 salary next season and a $650,000 salary for the 2024-25 campaign.

Like Antigua’s deal, Kentucky would owe Coleman his full salary if the school parted ways without cause. Coleman was brought to UK, in part, due to his reputation as a successful recruiter, and the Wildcats do boast the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for next season.

K.T. Turner

It was announced Friday that Turner will be the new head coach at UT Arlington, opening up at least one vacancy on Calipari’s staff for next season.

Turner was brought in last offseason to replace Jai Lucas and give Kentucky a recruiting boost in the state of Texas, which has been home to a large number of five-star prospects over the past several years. The No. 1 player in the 2024 class, shooting guard Tre Johnson, is a major UK target and a Dallas native.

It will be interesting to see which direction Calipari goes when replacing Turner (and filling any other vacancies that come up). While it’s important to continue the program’s pipeline into Texas, that might not be an overriding concern at this point, especially with the overall recruiting power that UK has already assembled, starting at the top with Calipari, who showed with the 2023 class that he still has the ability to come in and close out high-profile recruitments.

Former Calipari assistants Derek Kellogg and Josh Pastner both lost head coaching jobs over the past year, and both names have already come up in discussions around Turner’s now-open position. It’s not yet clear if either will be a serious candidate to come to UK, though Calipari does have a history of bringing back former assistant coaches he’s worked with in the past. Calipari said on his final radio show of the season Monday night that he will focus more intently on filling the open position after the Final Four.

Turner had a salary of $500,000 this past season. He was due to make $525,000 next season and $550,000 for the 2024-25 season.

Bruiser Flint

Flint was a longtime assistant under Calipari at UMass before succeeding him as the head coach of the Minutemen and later spending 15 years as Drexel’s head coach. Calipari re-hired Flint as an assistant coach — following a short stint as an Indiana assistant — and he’s been with the Kentucky program since the 2020-21 season.

Flint, who turns 58 in July, shifted from a full assistant coach to the title of associate to the head coach and had a salary of $300,000 this past season. Flint is not technically under contract at UK, instead working as a salaried employee on an at-will basis.

With other prominent college basketball programs creating positions such as “general manager,” it will be worth following this offseason to see whether Calipari keeps his current structure in place or decides to move personnel around and possibly add positions to the UK support staff.

More on Kentucky coaches

Former UK walk-on Riley Welch just completed his second season as a graduate assistant coach for the Wildcats. Welch is the son of longtime NBA assistant coach John Welch and has been involved with Kentucky’s on-court preparation and game planning during his tenure as a grad assistant. He’s been a valuable part of UK’s program, but Welch might be ready to take on a full assistant coaching position elsewhere in college basketball.

Former Wildcats point guard Tyler Ulis joined the staff in the middle of the season as a student assistant, and he told the Herald-Leader last month that he intends to retain that role for the 2023-24 season. Ulis has been hands-on during UK games since being added to the bench — even sitting with the main coaches on the sideline — and it would not be a surprise to see him in a larger role on Calipari’s staff in the future, if coaching is a career he ultimately chooses to pursue. Before any increase in position, Ulis will first have to get his college degree. He is on pace to graduate from UK in May 2024.

There was talk late in the season of Rajon Rondo joining the Kentucky staff in a role similar to Ulis’ for next season, but nothing has been decided on such a move yet. Rondo is back at UK and taking classes, and the Herald-Leader was told that the former Kentucky point guard initiated a meeting with Calipari several weeks ago, but nothing has been finalized yet.

Rondo, like Ulis, is still working on his college degree, so he could not be hired for a full assistant job.