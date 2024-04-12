Here’s How Much the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster Pickup Will Cost

Ineos

The Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster pickup, due in the US later this year, will start at $86,900, prior to a destination fee.

The BMW-powered pickup, with 282 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque on tap, will feature serious off-road hardware.

The Grenadier Quartermaster pickup follows the debut of the Grenadier SUV stateside, which started at $73,100 when it went on sale in 2023.

We knew the pickup version of the Ineos Grenadier SUV wouldn't be cheap when it landed stateside. The Grenadier Quartermaster, as it is formally known, closely followed Sir Jim Ratcliffe's no-frills SUV into production, going on sale in Europe in late 2023.

And the newly minted automaker, which took over a Mercedes-Benz plant in Hambach, France, surprised industry observers by announcing plans to bring the pickup version of its debut model into a cutthroat market with very well established players.

Ineos has just opened the order books for the Grenadier Quartermaster, revealing an $86,900 price tag prior to a destination fee, which remains unannounced for now.

The off-road focused Trialmaster Edition complete with a snorkel, and the adventure-focused Fieldmaster Edition with more camping lifestyle bits, will both start at $94,900.

What exactly does one get for that hefty amount?



The Grenadier Quartermaster sits on a version of the SUV's chassis stretched by a foot, offering a payload of 1675 pounds, with the bed measuring 61.5 inches long and 63.7 inches wide.



Ineos

Like the Grenadier SUV, the Grenadier Quartermaster offers two rows of seats and a BMW 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine underhood good for 282 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sourced from ZF.

Brembo brakes will be standard, helping bring the 5875-pound truck to a stop.

The Grenadier Quartermaster will focus on off-road skills, offering 10.3 inches of ground clearance in addition to approach and departure angles of 36.2 and 26.2 degrees, respectively. The truck also won't be afraid of taking a dip from time to time, offering 31.5 inches of wading depth.

A two-speed transfer case will be standard, as will a center differential lock. Just like its SUV twin, the Quartermaster will feature a heavy-duty five-link suspension front and back, with solid beam axles supplied by Carraro.

At first blush, it's easy to picture the Grenadier Quartermaster being a Jeep Gladiator rival.

But the Gladiator does not quite stretch into that price territory, try hard as one might. In fact, given the $39,790 starting price of the Jeep model, it seems entirely possible to buy two base Gladiators for the price of one Grenadier Quartermaster and still have some money left over. A Jeep dealer might give you a discount if you agree to take two off the lot.

This reality isn't lost on Ineos, and if you're seriously considering the Quartermaster to begin with, odds are the price is already something of a non-issue. And point-by-point comparisons with a variety of domestic trucks won't convince you otherwise.



Perhaps no one will be cross-shopping the Quartermaster with a Chevy Silverado for commuting and some occasional trips to Home Depot. Even the off-road-focused trucks like the Ram 2500 HD Rebel that do stretch into this price territory, with more than twice as much torque on tap, might also be seen as something qualitatively different by Quartermaster buyers.

Instead, we have a feeling the Quartermaster may tempt those who have been thinking of importing and upgrading an older Defender pickup, which is just what Ineos has been trying to recapture.

Will the Grenadier Quartermaster see sales success even within its narrow niche, or is it too pricey for what it offers? Let us know in the comments below.