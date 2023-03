NBA.com

The Kings defeat the Suns, 135-127. Kevin Huerter recorded 29 points (six 3PM), nine rebounds and five assists for the Kings, while Domantas Sabonis (27 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) and Harrison Barnes (23 points, 12 in the 4th quarter) added a combined 46 points in the victory. Devin Booker led all scorers with 32 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Suns, while Terrence Ross added a season-high 30 points (six 3PM), along with five rebounds in the losing effort. The Kings improve to 44-29 on the season, while the Suns fall to 38-35.