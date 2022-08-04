How much will Georgia HC Kirby Smart make per season over next 10 years?
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signed the largest contract in the history of college football in July — a 10 year, $112.5 million deal that will run through 2031.
The Athens Banner-Hearld obtained the contract under the Freedom of Information Act this week, and we now have an understanding of how much money Smart will make per season through 2031.
Smart will be college football’s highest-paid head coach in 2022, with a salary of $10.25 million, per Marc Weiszer.
(Scroll down to see salary year-by-year).
The deal includes:
$100,000 bonus for SEC East title
$300,000 bonus for SEC title
$500,000 bonus for making the College Football Playoff
$1 million bonus for winning the national title
50 hours of non-business private jet flight time per year for family or guests (estimated at a $130,000 value in 2018)
Via Weiszer:
Smart would receive 100 percent of the total unpaid contract through Dec. 31, 2031 if he is fired without cause anytime in the first five years.
If termination happened on or after Jan. 1, 2027, 85 percent of his total compensation would be owed to Smart.
Here’s a look at Smart’s yearly salary over the course of his record contract, plus the difficult nonconference games Georgia will have to navigate to reach the College Football Playoff:
2022 season: $10.25 million
(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
2022 nonconference opponents:
09/03 – Oregon (in Atlanta)
09/10 – Samford
09/24 – Kent State
11/26 – Georgia Tech
2023 season: $10.5 million
Syndication: Online Athens
2023 nonconference opponents:
09/02 – UT Martin
09/09 – at Oklahoma
09/23 – UAB
11/25 – at Georgia Tech
2024 season: $10.75 million
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
2024 nonconference opponents:
08/31 – Clemson (in Atlanta)
09/07 – Tennessee Tech
11/23 – UMass
11/30 – Georgia Tech
2025 season: $11 million
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
2025 nonconference opponents:
08/30 – at UCLA
09/06 – Austin Peay
11/22 – Charlotte
11/29 – at Georgia Tech
2026 season: $11.25 million
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
2026 nonconference opponents:
09/05 – UCLA
09/12 – Western Kentucky
09/19 – at Louisville
11/28 – Georgia Tech
2027 season: $11.25 million
(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
2027 nonconference opponents:
09/04 – at Florida State
09/18 – Louisville
11/27 – at Georgia Tech
2028 season: $11.5 million
Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports
2028 nonconference opponents:
09/02 – at Texas (will be in SEC by 2025)
09/09 – Florida A&M
09/16 – Florida State
11/25 – Georgia Tech
2029 season: $11.75 million
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
2029 nonconference opponents:
09/01 – Texas (will be in SEC by 2025)
09/15 – at Clemson
11/24 – at Georgia Tech
2030 season: $12 million
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
2030 nonconference opponents:
08/31 – Clemson
09/07 – North Carolina A&T
09/14 – Ohio State
11/30 – Georgia Tech
2031 season: $12.25 million
(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
2031 nonconference opponents:
08/30 – at Ohio State
09/06 – Western Carolina
09/13 – Oklahoma (will be in SEC by 2025)
11/29 – at Georgia Tech
