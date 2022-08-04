How much will Georgia HC Kirby Smart make per season over next 10 years?

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart signed the largest contract in the history of college football in July — a 10 year, $112.5 million deal that will run through 2031.

The Athens Banner-Hearld obtained the contract under the Freedom of Information Act this week, and we now have an understanding of how much money Smart will make per season through 2031.

Smart will be college football’s highest-paid head coach in 2022, with a salary of $10.25 million, per Marc Weiszer.

(Scroll down to see salary year-by-year).

The deal includes:

$100,000 bonus for SEC East title

$300,000 bonus for SEC title

$500,000 bonus for making the College Football Playoff

$1 million bonus for winning the national title

50 hours of non-business private jet flight time per year for family or guests (estimated at a $130,000 value in 2018)

Via Weiszer:

Smart would receive 100 percent of the total unpaid contract through Dec. 31, 2031 if he is fired without cause anytime in the first five years. If termination happened on or after Jan. 1, 2027, 85 percent of his total compensation would be owed to Smart.

Here’s a look at Smart’s yearly salary over the course of his record contract, plus the difficult nonconference games Georgia will have to navigate to reach the College Football Playoff:

2022 season: $10.25 million

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2022 nonconference opponents:

09/03 – Oregon (in Atlanta)

09/10 – Samford

09/24 – Kent State

11/26 – Georgia Tech

2023 season: $10.5 million

Syndication: Online Athens

2023 nonconference opponents:

09/02 – UT Martin

09/09 – at Oklahoma

09/23 – UAB

11/25 – at Georgia Tech

2024 season: $10.75 million

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2024 nonconference opponents:

08/31 – Clemson (in Atlanta)

09/07 – Tennessee Tech

11/23 – UMass

11/30 – Georgia Tech

2025 season: $11 million

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2025 nonconference opponents:

08/30 – at UCLA

09/06 – Austin Peay

11/22 – Charlotte

11/29 – at Georgia Tech

2026 season: $11.25 million

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

2026 nonconference opponents:

09/05 – UCLA

09/12 – Western Kentucky

09/19 – at Louisville

11/28 – Georgia Tech

2027 season: $11.25 million

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

2027 nonconference opponents:

09/04 – at Florida State

09/18 – Louisville

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

2028 season: $11.5 million

Matt Stamey-USA TODAY Sports

2028 nonconference opponents:

09/02 – at Texas (will be in SEC by 2025)

09/09 – Florida A&M

09/16 – Florida State

11/25 – Georgia Tech

2029 season: $11.75 million

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2029 nonconference opponents:

09/01 – Texas (will be in SEC by 2025)

09/15 – at Clemson

11/24 – at Georgia Tech

2030 season: $12 million

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

2030 nonconference opponents:

08/31 – Clemson

09/07 – North Carolina A&T

09/14 – Ohio State

11/30 – Georgia Tech

2031 season: $12.25 million

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

2031 nonconference opponents:

08/30 – at Ohio State

09/06 – Western Carolina

09/13 – Oklahoma (will be in SEC by 2025)

11/29 – at Georgia Tech

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire