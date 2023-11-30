How much Georgia football coaches made for reaching SEC title game. Bonuses still at stake

Georgia football assistant coaches are set to make at least $1.24 million combined in performance bonuses this season.

If Georgia wins Saturday’s SEC championship game against Alabama and locks down a College Football Playoff Spot, that number will increase another $353,500 to $1.59 million, based on coaches’ contracts and the bonus policy confirmed by Georgia athletics.

Reach the national championship game and it’s another $176,700 to $1.77 million.

Win the national championship game and it’s another $353,500 to $2.12 million or an average of $212,100 per assistant coach.

More: Here's why this matchup against Alabama is different for Georgia football

More: Georgia football vs. Alabama: Scouting report, prediction

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann and co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp can each earn a maximum bonus of $238,200. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo can pick up $235,200.

The total combined performance bonuses for the coaching staff could be reduced slightly if defensive backs coach Fran Brown doesn’t coach beyond Saturday’s SEC championship game. He was hired this week as Syracuse head coach and it’s unclear if he will coach if Georgia reaches the playoff and how his bonus may be affected.

Georgia’s bonus policy for its 10 on-field football assistant coaches rewards each 15 percent of their base salary for reaching the SEC Championship game and that number rises to 20 percent if the Bulldogs win the game.

On top of that, assistant coaches get the highest of the following for games after the conference championship game that are in play this season:

A New Year’s Six Bowl (non-playoff), which seems all but certain for the current No. 1 team in the country: 20 percent of base salary

National semifinal: 25 percent of base salary

Reaching the national championship game: 30 percent of base salary

Winning the national championship: 40 percent of base salary.

Georgia’s 10 assistant coaches are paid a combined $9.23 million in total compensation before bonuses.

Coach Kirby Smart’s total annual pay is $10,750,600.

He is is eligible for up to $1.525 million in bonuses.

He’s already set for $100,000 for reaching the SEC championship game and that rises to $300,000 if Georgia wins.

He’s also seemingly set for $175,000 for going to a New Year’s Six Bowl. That rises to $500,000 with a win and No. 1 Georgia into the College Football Playoff.

Winning a semifinal game brings an additional $250,000 and a national championship win would be another $250,000. Other bonus money comes from the academic performance of his team and coach of the year awards.

Here are the bonuses for Georgia football assistant coaches (bonuses so far; total possible bonus)

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann $138,950; $238,200

Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp $138,950; $238,200

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo $137,200; $235,200

Running backs coach Dell McGee $133,700; $229,200

Defensive line coach Tray Scott $124,950; $214,200

Tight ends coach Todd Hartley $116,200; $199,200

Wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon $116,200; $199,200

Defensive backs coach Fran Brown $116,200; $199,200

Offensive line coach Stacy Searels $107,450; $184,200

Outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe $107,450; $184,200

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here's how much bonus money Georgia football assistants could make