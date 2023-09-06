How much should freshman QB Nico Iamaleava play in Tennessee football vs Austin Peay?

Nico Iamaleava's turn was inevitable as Joe Milton slung a touchdown pass for Tennessee football on the fourth-quarter opening drive against Virginia.

The heralded freshman quarterback entered at that point in UT's opener, getting his first college game action.

"Whether he is an older backup or a young guy coming in for his first couple snaps, it is a huge game for him to have to define his eyes," offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle said Tuesday.

Iamaleava, the jewel of Tennessee's 2023 signing class and its backup quarterback, is getting early playing time as Milton's backup for the Vols. He likely will have more when the No. 9 Vols (1-0) face Austin Peay (0-1) on Saturday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN+).

Iamaleava was 2-for-3 for 11 yards passing, narrowly missing a touchdown on his lone incompletion after a dandy escape from pressure in UT's 49-13 victory at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. He rushed once for 8 yards.

He played two fourth-quarter drives but could see more time against Austin Peay. Halzle did not specify a number of drives or snaps that would be ideal for Iamaleava to get. He just wants to see the freshman play.

“Any kind of an action that a freshman can get is hugely beneficial," Halzle said. "One, just to take the field in front of that many people and calm your nerves down and trust your eyes. Sometimes, you call a play and you don’t even remember what the play is. You’re like, 'What is that?' the first time in there. Just getting the adrenaline spike and then calming back down is huge.

"Going against these guys this week, you are going to get a multiple of pressures and coverages. It is going to be great for everyone to see that because that is a huge eye discipline game."

The five-star recruit and No. 2 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite joins Milton as the lone scholarship quarterbacks for Tennessee. He's both the backup and a freshman. That places importance on Iamaleava getting snaps as they're available in case of a Milton injury. It's equally imperative he has experience going into the 2024 season as he will be the likely starter. He also could be one of two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster next season. The Vols have four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger committed as their QB in the 2024 class. He is a top-100 prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

"Really calm, cool," coach Josh Heupel said of Iamaleava. "Good demeanor. Able to communicate. Handled all the pre-snap stuff the right way. Get his eyes in the right place. ... All in all, a really solid performance from him.”

Iamaleava, the coveted prospect from California, committed to the Vols in March 2022. He chose UT over Georgia, Oregon, Alabama and Miami, among dozens of scholarship offers. Iamaleava enrolled at Tennessee in December and took part in Orange Bowl practices.

