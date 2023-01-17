How much would extension for elite offensive guard Michael Onwenu cost Patriots?

It’s no doubt that the New England Patriots struggled along the offensive front throughout the 2022 season, However, one of their true bright spots for the team has been right guard Michael Onwenu.

The former sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft has been a stud ever since he was selected out of the University of Michigan. With the Patriots already looking to build a cohesive offensive line this offseason, they could at least check one monumental move off the box by extending the former Wolverine with a new contract.

Onwenu is in the last year of his rookie deal, and it carries a cap hit of a little over $1 million. Since joining the Patriots, he has only allowed six sacks and has been penalized just six times. Without a doubt, it’s an impressive feat that has earned him PFF Grades of 75.2 pass blocking and 82.4 run blocking over his career.

Typically, guards of his age (25) and production have signed deals around $15 million average annual value (AAV). I think the Patriots could extend him for five years, $75 million with $30 million fully guaranteed. That’s typically in line with what other elite (yes, elite) guards have signed over the past few seasons.

This new deal would put Onwenu in the top-six for all guards in the NFL, behind other players like Quenton Nelson, Elgton Jenkins, Brandon Scherff, Joe Thuney, and Joel Bitonio.

It would be a well-deserved pay raise for an impact player that could help stabilize a unit that’ll need plenty of help keeping Patriots quarterback Mac Jones upright.

Estimated Contract: 5 years $75m, $30m guaranteed. Signed through 2028.

