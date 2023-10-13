How much will expected rain help Notre Dame against USC?

It is supposed to be very wet and rainy during the USC-Notre Dame game on Saturday night in South Bend, Indiana.

Point-blank: How much does rain increase Notre Dame’s chances of winning?

Fighting Irish Wire editor Nick Shepkowski had this to say:

“Only slightly. Caleb Williams was great last year against Notre Dame, don’t get me wrong, but Notre Dame couldn’t stop the run against USC. If USC can run the ball again then the weather won’t be an issue whatsoever.”

Our view:

10 percent — that’s not nothing, but it’s not everything. Anything which slows down the USC receivers and passing game is worth something to the Irish, and that shouldn’t be ignored. However, regardless of the weather conditions, Notre Dame’s offensive line has to outplay USC’s defensive line. The fact that it might rain doesn’t mean an offensive line has a better chance of blocking an opposing defensive line. Guys have to win one-on-one battles regardless of the conditions. We’ll see if the Irish can physically dominate that matchup.

We agree that line play is going to decide this game.

*

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire