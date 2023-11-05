So much for east-coast bias: New York Post picks Arkansas for Final Four

The days of national pundits overlooking Arkansas basketball are over. Coach Eric Musselman’s team is not flying under the radar anymore.

Arkansas has been strong in each of the last three seasons, earning two Elite Eights and a Sweet Sixteen. Deep runs have put the Razorbacks back in the limelight. Instead of being a team-that-might, Arkansas has legitimate big-time expectations outside of just the SEC.

When, for example, is the last time someone outside the Natural State picked the Hogs to make the Final Four?

Well, whatever the timetable, it’s now over after Zach Braziller at the New York Post selected Arkansas alongside North Carolina, Duke and Creighton as his Final Four picks. Incidentally, Arkansas plays Duke during the regular-season this year.

The Razorbacks are preseason No. 14 in the land in the AP Poll. Duke is No. 2, Creighton No. 8 and North Carolina No. 19. Arkansas is led by preseason All-SEC selections Trevon Brazile at forward and Devo Davis at guard. Besides the two of them, Musselman will likely rotate six or seven transfer players with regularity along with three others from last year’s roster.

Arkansas’ season begins Monday at home against Alcorn State.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire