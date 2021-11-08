How much does a waterboy get paid in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Being an NFL waterboy doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job in the world but it sure is one of the most essential jobs on an NFL training staff.

There are movies, songs and documentaries on being an NFL waterboy, and the players aren’t the only ones making lots of money on the field.

Waterboys have existed in athletics as far back as 1869 with the most famous waterboy of all time being without a doubt Adam Sandler’s character, Bobby Boucher, from the movie “The Waterboy.”

While many fans would do this job for free, being a waterboy in the NFL includes a decent salary along with the perks as an added incentive.

Here’s everything you need to know on what an NFL waterboy does and how much they are paid:

What does an NFL waterboy do?

Their main task is to keep NFL players hydrated by making sure there is always water and other liquids available to the players while they are playing and training. They also provide players fresh towels and dispose of those that have been used.

Waterboys also have to find a great balance between being attentive to the players and not getting in their way.

How much does an NFL waterboy make?

The typical starting salary for a waterboy is $53,000 per year according to stack.com. However, with more experience one can earn a lot more than this. Waterboys are also provided with certain perks that can help push their salaries even higher.

How do you become an NFL waterboy?

Job opportunities for NFL waterboys are usually advertised on the NFL website. Gaining experience in high school and or college can help applicants stand out from the crowd.