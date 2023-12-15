How much does a ticket to see Penn State vs. Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl cost?

With just under 15 days before the 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl kickoff in Atlanta, many fans might be thinking about what it might take to find a seat inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Penn State’s matchup against Ole Miss.

If you are thinking about making a New Year’s trip to see the Rebels take on the Nittany Lions, it won’t cost you crazy money to attend.

As of Thursday evening, the get-in price, according to SeatGeek, would cost just $76. Some lower-level seats can also be had for $145. The prices range from $76 to $1,453. On Vivid Seats, prices range from $71 to $720.

Many Penn State fans are looking forward to attending another New Year’s Six bowl game, especially with the Nittany Lions’ chance to become the first program to win all six NY6 bowl games.

Whether the blue and white contingent of Nittany Nation beats out the red and navy blue of Ole Miss remains to be seen. A Penn State win would make back-to-back NY6 bowl wins after beating Utah on New Year’s Day.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire