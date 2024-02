How much does a Super Bowl commercial cost in 2024? 30-second ad prices through history

Super Bowl commercials are big business, with brands shelling out millions of dollars for the right to get their products out in front of the 100 million-plus viewers who tune into the NFL's championship game every year.

The prices for a 30-second spot have skyrocketed since the first big game kicked off back in the 1960s, with a commercial in Super Bowl I running just over $37,000.

For this year's Super Bowl 58, 30-second commercials will cost $7 million for the game airing on CBS.

Here's what to know about the astronomical cost of Super Bowl ads:

How much does a Super Bowl commercial cost in 2024?

A 30-second commercial during Super Bowl 58 costs $7 million.

Super Bowl commercial cost by year

Here's what 30-second Super Bowl ads have cost through the years:

Super Bowl I, 1967 – $37,500

Super Bowl II, 1968 – $54,500

Super Bowl III, 1969 – $55,000

Super Bowl IV, 1970 – $78,200

Super Bowl V, 1971 – $72,500

Super Bowl VI, 1972 – $86,100

Super Bowl VII, 1973 – $88,100

Super Bowl VIII, 1974 – $103,500

Super Bowl IX, 1975 – $107,000

Super Bowl X, 1976 – $110,000

Super Bowl XI, 1977 – $125,000

Super Bowl XII, 1978 –$162,300

Super Bowl XIII, 1979 – $185,000

Super Bowl XIV, 1980 – $222,000

Super Bowl XV, 1981 – $275,000

Super Bowl XVI, 1982 – $324,300

Super Bowl XVII, 1983 – $400,000

Super Bowl XVIII, 1984 – $368,200

Super Bowl XIX, 1985 – $525,000

Super Bowl XX, 1986 – $550,000

Super Bowl XXI, 1987 – $600,000

Super Bowl XXII, 1988 – $645,500

Super Bowl XXIII, 1989 – $675,500

Super Bowl XXIV, 1990 – $700,400

Super Bowl XXV, 1991 – $800,000

Super Bowl XXVI, 1992 – $850,000

Super Bowl XXVII, 1993 – $850,000

Super Bowl XXVIII, 1994 – $900,000

Super Bowl XXIX, 1995 – $1.15 million

Super Bowl XXX, 1996 – $1.085 million

Super Bowl XXXI, 1997 – $1.2 million

Super Bowl XXXII, 1998 – $1.29 million

Super Bowl XXXIII, 1999 – $1.6 million

Super Bowl XXXIV, 2000 – $2.1 million

Super Bowl XXXV, 2001 – $2.2 million

Super Bowl XXXVI, 2002 – $2.2 million

Super Bowl XXXVII, 2003 – $2.2 million

Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004 – $2.3 million

Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005 – $2.4 million

Super Bowl XL, 2006 – $2.5 million

Super Bowl XLI, 2007 – $2.385 million

Super Bowl XLII, 2008 – $2.699 million

Super Bowl XLIII, 2009 – $2.999 million

Super Bowl XLIV, 2010 – $2.954 million

Super Bowl XLV, 2011 – $3.1 million

Super Bowl XLVI, 2012 – $3.5 million

Super Bowl XLVII, 2013 – $3.8 million

Super Bowl XLVIII, 2014 – $4 million

Super Bowl XLIX, 2015 – $4.25 million

Super Bowl 50, 2016 – $4.5 million

Super Bowl LI, 2017 – $5 million

Super Bowl LII, 2018 – $5.2 million

Super Bowl LIII, 2019 – $5.3 million

Super Bowl LIV, 2020 – $5.6 million

Super Bowl LV, 2021 – $5.5 milllion

Super Bowl LVI, 2022 – $6.5 million

Super Bowl LVII, 2023 – $7 million

Super Bowl LVIII, 2024 – $7 million

