How much does NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV cost? Discount to save up to $215 expires this week

The NFL schedule is set to be released Wednesday night, cementing matchups for all teams for games home, away and abroad in the 2024 season.

To celebrate the new season, YouTube TV is offering fans who have not already singed up for NFL Sunday Ticket an exclusive deal to become subscribers this year. New users who sign up by end of day Thursday, May 16 can save as much as $215 on NFL Sunday Ticket and YouTube TV, according to the streamer.

The package gives viewers access to over 100 live channels and every regular season Sunday game, including local, national and out-of-market games.

Although the full schedule will be released Wednesday night, the NFL season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs playing at home against the Baltimore Ravens.

Here's what to know about NFL Sunday Ticket.

NFL Sunday Ticket price, deal packages

YouTube TV + NFL Sunday Ticket package:

What you're getting: NFL Sunday Ticket and a YouTube TV Base Plan − which has more than 100 live channels like ABC, ESPN and NBC − and the option to add NFL RedZone.

Current deal (through May 16) : $179 for a full season of NFL Sunday Ticket (or four payments of $44.75 a month), which gives fans $170 in savings if they buy the product by end of day on May 16. New subscribers to YouTube TV also get $45 off their first three months ($57.99 per month), giving users a potential $215 in savings.

Full price: If you miss out on the deal ending May 16, YouTube TV lists the full price of its NFL Sunday Ticket add-on at $349 for the season. The add-on comes on top of a YouTube TV base plan ($72.99 per month after the first three months).

NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube package:

What you're getting: NFL Sunday Ticket and the option to add NFL RedZone.

Current deal (through May 16) : $349 for the full season of NFL Sunday Ticket (or four payments of $87.25 a month), which gives fans $100 off if they buy now through May 16.

Full price: $449 (or four payments of $112.25 a month).

What is NFL Sunday Ticket?

NFL Sunday Ticket is a sports broadcast package that shows all out-of-market regular season Sunday NFL games not available on your local NBC, CBS or FOX affiliates.

"So if you're a Dallas Cowboys fan but live in Miami, you'd be able to watch all of the Sunday Cowboys games that aren't shown on NBC, CBS or FOX in your local market," reads the description on YouTube's website.

The service gives fans the option to watch up to four games at once, according to YouTube.

How to get NFL Sunday Ticket

You can purchase Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV's website.

NFL Sunday Ticket is offered exclusively through YouTube TV. Since launching in 1984, the package had previous been delivered by satellite service DirecTV.

Google, which owns YouTube and the YouTube TV live streaming service, won the rights to the package in December 2022 by outbidding Amazon and ESPN and paying about $2 billion annually over seven years, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Contributing: Mike Snider, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV: Discount, price, how to sign up