How much does an average season ticket in the SEC cost?

It is officially summer, so die-hard college football fans are planning to watch their favorite teams play in the fall. Many fans are even rushing to secure season tickets so they don’t miss any of the 2023 season close to home.

Locally, Auburn fans are ready to get back into Jordan-Hare Stadium to support new head coach Hugh Freeze, as well as the revamped roster. According to Jason Caldwell of Auburn Undercover, season ticket sales are ahead of last year’s total by over 5,000 seats, which is the most since 2017.

The demand for season tickets is incredibly high, but there are still plenty of options available for those who wish to attend every home game of the 2023 season thanks to ticket resale marketplace TicketSmarter.

There are several season ticket options available on TicketSmarter for Auburn fans, as well as for fans across the SEC footprint. Who has the lowest average price for season tickets? What about the most expensive?

Here’s a look at the average price for one season ticket across the SEC, from least to most expensive.

TicketSmarter does not any season tickets available for Missouri just yet, but expect tickets to begin appearing soon.

Like Missouri, there are no season tickets available for Florida football just yet.

The lowest known average ticket price belongs to Arkansas with an average price of $305 per ticket. The lowest-priced ticket is $291, and the highest is $340. The demand is high, however, as there were only 30 tickets remaining at the time of this post.

Vanderbilt

Next on the list is the Vanderbilt Commodores with an average ticket price going for $398. The lowest is $335, and the highest stretches to $485. Like Arkansas, the demand is high. There were only 10 season tickets remaining at the time of this post.

Mississippi State

Mississippi State has 114 season tickets remaining according to TicketSmarter, going for an average price of $638. A seat in section 333 is the cheapest at $395, and a spot directly behind the Bulldogs’ bench will cost a hefty $1,499 per seat.

The Bulldogs’ archrival is next on the list. The average price for one season ticket at Ole Miss is $894. The lack of upper decks at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium mean that each seat is relatively close to the field. The cheapest seat is in section A behind the Ole Miss sideline, which is $555. The most expensive seat will give you a front row seat to the action, as a row one seat in section G will cost you $1,767.

The first SEC program with a season-ticket average in the quad digits is Kentucky. The demand is very high however, as there are only two season tickets available for a price of $1,323 a piece.

Auburn

If you are looking to snag a pair of season tickets to watch the Tigers play at Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall, it is the perfect time to start buying. Sure, Auburn’s season tickets aren’t the cheapest in the SEC, but there are plenty of great seats available. The average price for one season ticket is $1,831, and there are currently 46 tickets available. The cheapest tickets are in section 60 for $784 each, and the most expensive tickets are in the Nelson Club for $6,360.

Georgia

Although the average season ticket price to watch the two-time defending national champions is not the most expensive in the SEC, it is still pricey. The Georgia Bulldogs kick off a new tier by being the first SEC program with an average price of a season ticket to cost more than $2,000. The average price for a season ticket is $2,100, with the most expensive option being in section 20 right behind the Georgia bench. The best value for a season ticket at Sanford Stadium is in section 104 behind the visitors bench, which will cost $1,557.

The excitment is high for South Carolina football, and so are the demands for season tickets. There are only 20 season tickets available on TicketSmarter to see all seven of the Gamecocks’ home games at Williams-Brice Stadium for an average price of $2,235. All tickets are behind the Gamecocks’ bench, with the best value being in section 4, where a fourth row ticket will cost you $2,218.

After the season that the Tennessee Volunteers had in 2022, it is easy to see why a season ticket at Neyland Stadium is quite extravagant. There are only 28 season tickets remaining for an average price of $2,440 a piece. The closest seat to the field is a row 37 spot in section W, and costs $2,560.

The success of the Alabama Crimson Tide hasn’t slowed down, and neither has the demand for season tickets. There are 12 tickets that carry season merit remaining on TicketSmarter for an average of $2,598 a peice. The cheapest ticket as it stands will cost you $1,617, and a seat in section HH behind the visitors sideline will set you back $4,116.

Texas A&M

There are plenty of season tickets remaining on TicketSmarter for Texas A&M fans, but it will cost a pretty penny to secure those seats. The average price for a season ticket at Kyle Field is currently $2,604, with the priciest ticket costing $10,996, which is the highest in the SEC. There are plenty of options below $1,000, with the cheapest costing $525.

The highest average season ticket price in the SEC belongs to the LSU Tigers with a median price of $3,269. The cheapest ticket will set you back $1,153, and the highest ticket costs $7,450. That ticket will get you a second row seat in the end zone above the tunnel where the LSU players enter and exit the field.

