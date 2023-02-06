How much did the NFC players earn for winning the Pro Bowl Games?

Five Washington Commanders made the trip to Las Vegas for the weekend to participate in the first Pro Bowl Games. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, defensive tackle Daron Payne and special-teamer/safety Jeremy Reaves all made their first Pro Bowl, joining DT Jonathan Allen and punter Tress Way. It was Allen and Way’s second Pro Bowl berth.

The new format replaced the old Pro Bowl game as the NFL looked to increase player participation and fan interest. In addition to different skills competitions, flag football would be the final event on Sunday.

The NFC defeated the AFC in the final flag football game, giving the NFC bragging rights with the win.

So, how much did Washington’s five Pro Bowlers earn for the NFC win? All NFC players earned $84K by winning the Pro Bowl. Meanwhile, AFC players earned $42K.

The NFC wins the 2023 Pro Bowl games 35-33. Coach Eli Manning got a Gatorade bath after the W. With their win, NFC players earn $84,000 each. The AFC players take home $42,000 each. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 5, 2023

In next week’s Super Bowl, players from the losing team will earn $82K.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire