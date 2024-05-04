How much did Mystik Dan win today? 2024 Kentucky Derby winner's share, purse breakdown, more

Mystik Dan is part of horse racing history.

Edging out Sierra Leone and Forever Young in the final stretch of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs in a thrilling photo finish ending, Mystik Dan came out victorious in the 150th edition of the Run for Roses. With the win, Mystik Dan has earned a winning share of $3.1 million from the Kentucky Derby purse.

Mystik Dan in a THRILLING photo finish to win the G1 Kentucky Derby! #KyDerby



Mystik Dan's trainer, Kenny McPeek, became the first trainer since 1952 — and the fourth ever — to win both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby in the same year: Thorpedo Anna won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

For Mystik Dan himself, it is the second time — the other being the 2024 Southwest Stakes (Grade 3) on Feb. 3 at Oaklawn Park — this year that he has won a race. Entering the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Mystik Dan had a career earnings of $550,050.

Here's what you need to know from how much Mystik Dan won in cash prizes by winning the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

How much money did Mystik Dan win at Kentucky Derby?

By winning the 2024 Kentucky Derby, Mystik Dan — with Brian Hernandez Jr. as his jockey — won the winner's share: $3.1 million.

Kentucky Derby winner's share

Mystik Dan won $3.1 million of the record-breaking $5 million winner chest after winning the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

With the win at Churchill Downs, Mystik Dan will now have the chance to become the 14th horse — and first since Justify in 2018 — to be a Triple Crown winner. The Preakness Stakes will take place on Saturday, May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore while the Belmont Stakes will take place on Saturday, June 8 at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. The Belmont Stakes is taking place at Saratoga Race Course this year as Belmont Park is currently undergoing renovations.

How much does winning jockey win at Kentucky Derby?

Using calculations from previous Kentucky Derby runnings by CNBC, Hernandez Jr. will take home 10% of the winning $3.1 million winning payout — or $500,000.

Note: The 10% percentage payout for the winning jockey of the Kentucky Derby is when the purse was $3 million. It remains unclear if that percentage will increase under the new purse number for 2024.

Kentucky Derby payout, purse

The Run for Roses purse for this year is a record-breaking $5 million, which is an increase of $2 million from what it was from 2019-2023.

"These record purse increases are a symbol of the health of horse racing in Kentucky,” CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated Bill Carstanjen said in a statement.

Here's the full prize breakdown of the top five finishers at the Kentucky Derby:

1st place: $3.1 million

2nd place: $1 million

3rd place: $500,000

4th place: $250,000

5th place: $150,000

Mystik Dan odds

Mystik Dan had a 20/1 odd per CBS Sports to win the Kentucky Derby, which tied for sixth best among all horses.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: How much did Mystik Dan win today? Kentucky Derby winner's share, purse breakdown