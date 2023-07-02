How much did June of 2023 change USC football?

We want to know what USC football analysts think about the Trojans’ remarkable month of June, which brought in a dozen new commitments and catapulted the program to the top six of the national recruiting rankings for the 2024 cycle.

For insight, we turned to Tim Prangley, co-host of Trojan Conquest Live with Rick Anaya. Trojan Conquest Live airs Sundays at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific, at The Voice of College Football.

Just how much did June change Tim’s overview of USC football?

“USC began June ranked in the upper 50s in the national team recruiting race with only three commitments,” Prangley began. “However, they had a record-breaking month, with 12 recruits committing to the Trojans and skyrocketing their On3 and 247 national recruiting rankings to No. 4 and No. 7, respectively. USC finished No. 7 last year, so their high recruiting rankings are not new. However, what has changed recently is their ability to recruit high-level talent in the trenches. Winning football starts up front, and nowhere is that more evident than in the Big Ten. Just ask Ohio State and Ryan Day what Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverine offensive line did to them the past two years. USC is finally getting big, physical, “nasty” offensive linemen like Makai Saina, who will join the 2023 mauler, Michael Banuelos. Both play with a mean streak at the line of scrimmage that will be needed to match the weather and physicality of USC’s new conference.”

