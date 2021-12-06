How much did Eagles’ win over Jets help their playoff chances? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The bad news is that if the 2021 NFL season ended today, the Eagles would just miss the playoffs.

The good news is that the season doesn’t end today.

And the Eagles’ definitely helped their chances of getting into the playoff with their 33-18 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. And they’re just one spot removed from the final wild card position.

Here’s an updated look at the NFC standings:

1. Cardinals (10-2, 1st in NFC West)

2. Packers (9-3, 1st in NFC North)

3. Buccaneers (9-3, 1st in NFC South)

4. Cowboys (8-4, 1st in NFC East)

5. Rams (8-4, 2nd in NFC West)

6. Washington (6-6, 2nd in NFC East)

7. 49ers (6-6, 3rd in NFC West)

—

8. Eagles (6-7, 3rd in NFC East)

9. Vikings (5-7, 2nd in NFC North)

10. Panthers (5-7, 2nd in NFC South)

11. Falcons (5-7, 3rd in NFC South)

12. Saints (5-7, 4th in NFC South)

While Washington won its fourth straight game since the bye week to jump into a playoff spot, the Vikings and the 49ers lost. Both those results help the Eagles.

Here’s a look at what the win (and the weekend) did for the Eagles’ playoff chances, according to FiveThirtyEight:

Make the playoffs: 23% —> 38%

Meanwhile, the New York Times model had the Eagles improve from 24% to make the playoffs to 31% after the win over the Jets.

Next week, the Eagles are on their bye week and will get to sit back and watch as the 49ers and Washington play tough games. Washington is hosting the Cowboys and the Niners are playing in Cincinnati. There’s a very real chance both teams lose. If that happens, the Eagles’ playoff chances improve to 44%, according to FiveThirtyEight, without them taking the field.

Other important games during the Eagles bye: Vikings vs. Steelers, Panthers vs. Falcons, Saints at Jets.

And once the Eagles are back from their bye week, they have two of their last four games against Washington, two chances to flip the playoff standings.

