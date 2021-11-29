How much did Eagles’ loss to Giants hurt their playoff chances?

How much did Eagles’ loss hurt their playoff chances? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Eagles got to sit back on Thanksgiving, eat turkey and watch everything go their way.

And for a few days after that Cowboys’ loss it really felt like, hey, maybe the Eagles really do have a shot at winning the NFC East.

Then they went to MetLife Stadium and laid an egg, losing to the Giants 13-7.

How bad did this loss hurt the Eagles’ playoff chances?

Well, it wasn’t good.

Here’s what the loss did to the Eagles’ chances of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight:

Win the NFC East: 18% —> 8%

Make the playoffs: 43% —> 23%

So this loss and the way the Sunday scheduled played out saw the Eagles’ chances to get into the playoffs fall 20%. That’s … not great.

Meanwhile, the New York Times model had the Eagles’ playoff chances drop from 39% to 24%, which isn’t as big a drop but still pretty steep.

But the Eagles’ aren’t dead yet. They still have plenty of winnable games on their schedule, beginning with the Jets next week. (Although the Jets did pick up their third win of the season on Sunday.)

Here’s an updated look at the NFC playoff picture. Keep in mind there are three wild card teams that get in these days:

1. Cardinals (9-3, 1st in NFC West)

2. Packers (9-3, 1st in NFC North)

3. Buccaneers (8-3, 1st in NFC South)

4. Cowboys (7-4, 1st in NFC East)

5. Rams (7-4, 2nd in NFC West)

6. 49ers (6-5, 3rd in NFC West)

7. Vikings (5-6, 2nd in NFC North)

—

8. Falcons (5-6, 2nd in NFC South)

9. Saints (5-6, 3rd in NFC South)

10. Eagles (5-7, 2nd in NFC East)

11. Panthers (5-7, 4th in NFC South)

12. Washington (4-6, 3rd in NFC East)

So as bad as Sunday’s loss was, the Eagles are still just 0.5 games behind the Vikings for that seventh spot. The problem is there are a bunch of teams in that area and there will be another if Washington is able to beat the Seahawks (3-7) on Monday Night Football.

Story continues

The Eagles have opened as 7-point favorites over the Jets in Week 13, according to PointsBet. While nothing is a given anymore, that is certainly a winnable game.

And if the Eagles win that one heading into the bye week, their playoff chances improve to 30%, according to FiveThirtyEight, or 29%, according to the New York Times. But they really need to win that one, perhaps just to keep pace. The 49ers play the Seahawks in Week 13 and the Vikings play the Lions.

The Eagles still five games to go in the 2021 season. Their playoff chances aren’t dead yet.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube