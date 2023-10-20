How much did the Colorado collapse vs Stanford change perceptions of Deion Sanders and the Buffs?

Did Colorado’s collapse against Stanford change anything in your thought process about the Buffaloes in the long run (the next three to four years) under Deion Sanders?

That’s worth thinking about. It’s also a question we put to our Pac-12 football panel:

Matt Zemek: I don’t think it changes much of anything with recruiting and the transfer portal, but that collapse does show how underdeveloped this team always was. Beating TCU and Nebraska doesn’t seem like such a big deal now, but it sure did for a lot of people one month ago. The media hype distorted the picture of CU football. I think Colorado will become very good with all the portal pickups Deion will make each year, but building complete offensive and defensive lines will take a little time. This will be a good program, but we need to pump the brakes in terms of saying Colorado will be a regular national championship contender.

Zachary Neel: This is assuming that Coach Prime will be in Colorado for 3-4 years, which is something I don’t expect to happen. No, this is a flashy team that is a great story, but lacks a true foundation. When the cracks start to form, water will start leaking quickly.

Matt Wadleigh: In the long run? Not one bit. Deion Sanders has the Buffs at 4-3, and if they win two games, they get a bowl spot. They won one game last year, so this is a huge improvement.

