How much did Auburn football pay New Mexico State? Contract details from Tigers' loss

Auburn’s 31-10 loss to New Mexico State Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium hurt in a number of ways for coach Hugh Freeze’s team.

It snapped the Tigers’ three-game win streak, one that brought them to bowl eligibility in Freeze’s first season. They were nearly doubled in total yardage, 414-213. It will send them into next Saturday’s Iron Bowl against Alabama nursing the wounds of a three-touchdown defeat.

REQUIRED READING: Watch New Mexico State take lead over Auburn football with trick-play touchdown

But perhaps the most disheartening aspect of the setback for Auburn is that it paid for it to happen.

How much did Auburn pay New Mexico State?

According to the terms of a contract agreed to by the schools in March 2019, Auburn paid New Mexico State $1.85 million for Saturday’s game. That sum was the third-highest an SEC team paid an opponent this season, behind only the $1.95 million Auburn gave UMass and the $1.9 million Georgia gave UAB.

Such arrangements are common for Power Five schools, which have openings on their schedule that often include at least one game against a team from a Group of Five conference or the FCS level. This week in the SEC, for example, Ole Miss paid Louisiana Monroe $1.6 million, Alabama paid Chattanooga $600,000 and Texas A&M paid Abilene Christian $565,000.

The crucial difference between that trio and Auburn, though, is that each of those schools won.

Auburn buy game payouts 2023

New Mexico State wasn’t the only team Auburn played this season in what is typically referred to as a “buy game.”

This season, the Tigers played three opponents to whom they gave a sizable check to make the trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium. Here is how much they paid their other opponents:

UMass : $1.95 million

Samford: $475,000

The $4.275 million they spent on buy games in 2023 was the most among SEC members with publicly available game contract figures. Auburn had little trouble in those other games, defeating UMass 59-14 on Sept. 2 and knocking off Samford 45-13 on Sept. 16.

REQUIRED READING: SEC 2023 buy games: How much teams paid non-conference opponents in FCS, Group of Five

Auburn all-time record vs. New Mexico State

Saturday marked the fourth all-time meeting between Auburn and New Mexico State, with the Tigers winning each of the previous three matchups.

Auburn won those games by a combined 111 points and never won by fewer than 35 points. The most recent meeting before Saturday came in 2012, when the Tigers won 42-7 in coach Gene Chizik’s final season.

Under former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, New Mexico State improved to 9-3 this season with Saturday’s victory. It marks the second consecutive season Freeze has lost to the Aggies. While the coach at Liberty in 2022, his team was blown out by New Mexico State 49-14 at home.

Entering Saturday's contest, New Mexico State was 0-24 against SEC teams.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Auburn-New Mexico State contract: How much Tigers paid to lose to NMSU