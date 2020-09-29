How much of Deshaun Watson’s pressures are the offensive line’s problem?

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has taken 13 sacks through the first three games of the season. The total is the highest number of sacks the two-time Pro Bowl has sustained through his first three weeks to start a season.

After the 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, coach Bill O’Brien acknowledged the offensive line could play better, but emphasized that pass blocking isn’t exclusively on the line; there are other factors in play.

“We got to protect him better,” O’Brien said. “Again, like I say, it’s not always the offensive line. Sometimes it’s getting rid of the ball a little bit quicker or tight ends and receivers, running backs understanding the protections and what we’re trying to do.”

According to Pro Football Focus, fixing the offensive line could go a long way towards protecting Watson.

Of the 5 O-lineman with 90 pass blocking snaps or more for the #HoustonTexans, only 2 have a pass blocking grade above 60, Nick Martins & Laremy Tunsil. Subsequently, DeShaun Watson is ranked 4th in pressured dropbacks with 46. Can the #texans fix that?#WeAreTexans — PFF HOU Texans (@PFF_Texans) September 28, 2020





Watson has achieved more than David Carr in his Texans’ career, but it could end the same way: battered, shaken, and bro