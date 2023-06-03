How much dead money are the Commanders carrying on the salary cap in 2023?

The Washington Commanders currently have $11.5 million in available salary cap space — per Over the Cap — since the team designated Chase Roullier as a post-June 1 cut.

That gives the Commanders plenty of room to sign first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes and second-round pick Quan Martin while also perhaps adding another veteran on the offensive line or at linebacker. Washington has signed the remainder of its draft class.

The Commanders will also add more to their cap when they eventually release guard Andrew Norwell. While that’s not official, the team can’t cut Norwell now because he is injured.

A part of Washington’s cap space for 2023 is occupied by players no longer on the roster. In total, the Commanders are carrying over $23 million in dead money on the salary cap in 2023.

Here are those five players and their cap hits in 2023.

William Jackson III: $9 million

Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) celebrates his interception of a pass by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Commanders traded Jackson midway through his second season with the team after signing a lucrative three-year deal. Pittsburgh has since released Jackson, a disaster of a signing for the Commanders.

Landon Collins: $5.025 million

Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins (26) celebrates while leaving the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of another disastrous signing. You can’t blame this one on Ron Rivera and his staff. Owner Daniel Snyder had to have Collins, rewarding him with the richest deal ever for a safety at the time. Collins was released in the spring of 2021, and he’ll finally come off the books in 2024. Kam Curl became what Collins was supposed to be for Washington.

Chase Roullier: $4.05 million

Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier (73). Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

This one is unfortunate. Roullier signed a four-year extension in Jan. 2021 and proceeded to miss most of the past two seasons. Roullier is a good player, but Washington needed stability at the position, and Roullier’s injuries forced the teams hand.

Bobby McCain: $2.8 million

Bobby McCain #20 of the Washington Commanders looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bobby McCain played well for Washington over the past two years. However, the Commanders loved their depth in the defensive backfield and later added two rookies in the NFL draft. This was an easy move for Washington.

J.D. McKissic: $2 million

Washington Commanders running back J.D. McKissic (23) is tripped up by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White (43) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Much like Roullier, this one is also unfortunate. McKissic was a terrific find for Washington in free agency back in 2020, earning an extension last offseason. Sadly, he suffered a neck injury against Seattle in Nov. 2021 that has continued to plague him. This move was all about McKissic’s health.

