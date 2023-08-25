How much it costs to skip the NHS queue and get your hip done privately

NHS Queue illustration

With the NHS backlog passing a record 7.5 million, desperate patients are being forced to consider shelling out for life-changing treatment themselves.

Before the pandemic, the NHS had a target waiting time of up to 18 weeks for hip replacement surgery. Yet hundreds of thousands of patients have now been stuck on waiting lists for the routine operation for over a year.

Long delays have meant going private for joint operations, in particular, has become a popular option for those who can afford it, or who are fortunate enough to have private medical insurance.

The number of self-funded hip replacements rose by 184pc between 2019 and 2022, according to the Private Health Information Network.

Private hospitals overtook NHS hospitals for the number of joint operations performed in 2022 – 119,026 compared to 117,906 – the majority of which were hip and knee replacements.

Going private to get a new hip may be tempting, but it can also be expensive. Here, Telegraph Money talks you through how to get the best deal.

How much does a hip replacement cost?

The average cost of a hip replacement surgery without health insurance is £13,402 at a private hospital or clinic in the UK, according to consumer information website myTribe Insurance.

Costs range from £9,400 to £15,800 depending on the provider. But direct price comparisons can be misleading, and digging into the details is essential.

Chris Steele, healthcare expert and founder of myTribe Insurance, says: “What each hospital offers for the price will differ, with some including pre-consultations and follow-up physios and others not.

“You might think that one quote seems expensive but find that it includes more follow-up appointments, other treatments and rehabilitation.

“Some surgeons may quote the cost of replacing both hip joints, while others will start with one hip only.

“It’s best to check what the quote includes first.”

Where are hip replacements the cheapest?

Joint problems may make travelling for an operation difficult or impossible. But if you’re mobile enough to choose the location of your surgery, you could be in for hundreds or even thousands of pounds in savings.

The cheapest hip operations can be found in Yorkshire & Humberside and North East England, both for around £9,430, according to analysis by health advice website The Best of Help.

This comes in at over £3,300 cheaper than the cheapest surgery available in Northern Ireland (£12,726) and £2,700 cheaper than East Anglia (£12,140) – two of the most expensive regions.

Hip replacement costs across the UK

At £13,786, Southampton is the priciest UK city on average to have a hip operation, followed by London (£13,700), Edinburgh (£13,590), Cardiff (£13,336), Belfast (£12,999), Manchester (£12,825) and Glasgow (£12,455), according to data from myTribe Insurance.

These big differences in price between regions and cities means it’s always worth checking whether it would work out cheaper to have the operation done further afield.

If you need a hip replacement and live in Edinburgh, for example, travelling less than an hour to Glasgow for treatment, (which costs around £17 in a car or £14 by train), could save you over £1,000 on average.

A Londoner taking the train to Manchester (for around £108 return), would save an average of £767, while hopping on a flight from Southampton to Glasgow could mean slashing the cost of an operation by £1,300.

Picking a provider

While cost is a crucial factor in deciding which provider to choose, quality of surgery and care should come top of the list.

The best place to start is the Care Quality Commission website for information on hospital accreditation and ratings, including for patient safety, cleanliness and quality of care.

All independent healthcare providers are also legally required to submit certain performance data to the Private Healthcare Information Network (PHIN). Data is submitted at both hospital and consultant level and is published on PHIN’s website.

Mr Steele says it’s important to check the qualifications and experience of the surgeons themselves: “While each of the hospitals will have preferred surgeons and will likely employ them, they’ll also have surgeons that they use on a more occasional basis, much like a contractor.

“As it’s the surgeon performing the surgeries, not the hospital, I’d be looking for surgeon ratings as well as the hospital’s.”

Paying for a hip replacement

The ideal scenario is to claim the cost of a hip operation on private health insurance.

Mr Steels says: “Don’t forget to call your insurer after visiting your GP to activate your insurance. Have your referral details to hand when you call, as your insurer will need this information to confirm that the treatment you need is covered by your policy.”

As health insurance is designed to cover medical issues that occur after you take out the policy, pre-existing conditions aren’t covered. This means that if you don’t already have insurance but are on an NHS waiting list for the procedure, or have seen the GP about your joint, you won’t be able to take out private insurance to cover the cost.

Level of cover differs between insurance providers

If you don’t have private medical insurance but have the cash required, most private hospitals have a self-pay option. You’ll be able to pay for an initial appointment and get a fixed price quote for the surgery.

Alternatively, many providers allow you to spread the cost with a medical loan.

Chrysalis Finance, for example, which works with major private hospital groups including Circle and Nuffield, offers to spread the cost of surgery over a maximum of five years, at 14.9pc yearly interest between two and five years, and has zero-interest options for shorter periods.

Mr Steele says: “Many private hospitals offer the option to spread the cost of your treatment, so if that’s the route you’re likely to take, remember to factor the cost of the finance into your decision-making process.

“You may find that while one private hospital charges more for the surgery, they have better finance terms and are therefore ultimately cheaper than others.”