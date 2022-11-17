How much will it cost to see Ohio State football in 2023? OSU releases 2023 ticket prices
Even with two games left in the 2022 regular season, Ohio State football has turned its attention to its 2023 home schedule.
The Ohio State University Board of Trustees announced Thursday football ticket prices for the 2023 home football schedule of Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State and Minnesota.
Prices for individual games will start at $39 for Youngstown State and Western Kentucky, while tickets for the Penn State game are as high as $308.
Public season ticket prices will start at $398 for the cheapest seating zone at Ohio Stadium. Student season tickets will remain at $34 per game, which has not changed since the 2013 season.
Here's a look at the ticket prices for each home game for the Ohio State schedule in 2023
Opponent
Zone 1
Zone 2
Zone 3
Zone 4
Zone 5
Zone 6
Youngstown State
$101
$90
$80
$69
$59
$39
Western Kentucky
$101
$90
$80
$69
$59
$39
Maryland
$153
$137
$121
$105
$90
$59
Penn State
$308
$276
$244
$212
$181
$119
Michigan State
$230
$206
$182
$158
$135
$89
Minnesota
$177
$159
$141
$122
$104
$69
Season Ticket (Public)
$944
$846
$750
$650
$555
$398
Season Ticket (Faculty/Staff)
$774
$693
$615
$533
$456
$325
Season Ticker (Student)
$204
$204
Ohio State will also play Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan on the road in 2023.
Ohio State 2023 football schedule
Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Bloomington, Ind.
Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind.
Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, West Lafayette, Ind.
Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Madison, Wis.
Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Piscataway, N.J.
Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Ann Arbor, Mich.
College football rankings 2022
Here's a look at the College Football Playoff's third ranking of the 2022 season.
Georgia (10-0)
Ohio State (10-0)
Michigan (10-0)
TCU (10-0)
Tennessee (9-1)
LSU (8-2)
USC (9-1)
Alabama (8-2)
Clemson (9-1)
Utah (8-2)
Penn State (8-2)
Oregon (8-2)
North Carolina (9-1)
Ole Miss (8-2)
Kansas State (7-3)
UCLA (8-2)
Washington (8-2)
Notre Dame (7-3)
Florida State (7-3)
UCF (8-2)
Tulane (8-2)
Oklahoma State (7-3)
Oregon State (7-3)
NC State (7-3)
Cincinnati (8-2)
Ohio State football's 2022 schedule
Sept. 3: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
Sept. 10: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
Sept. 17: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
Sept. 24: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
Oct. 1: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
Oct. 8: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20
Oct. 22: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Oct. 29: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31
Nov. 5: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
Nov. 12: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
Nov. 19: Ohio State vs. Maryland, College Park, Md., 3:30 p.m., ABC
Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football 2023 ticket prices for 2023 home games