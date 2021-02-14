How much would it cost the Panthers to franchise tag OT Taylor Moton?

Thanks to some errors by the previous general manager, the Carolina Panthers are in a pickle heading into the 2021 offseason. Namely, there are a couple of important, high-quality offensive players who are about to become free agents. If Marty Hurney had given them contract extensions at any time over the last couple of years, the cost of keeping them would have been dramatically lower compared to now.

At the top of the list is offensive tackle Taylor Moton, who has developed into one of the NFL’s top right tackles, if not the best in the business. He hasn’t missed a game in four years and has usually performed well since he became a full-time starter back in 2018. Moton played every offensive snap that season as well as in 2020. He managed a meager 99% in 2019.

Consistent blocking at a high level doesn’t come cheap, but signing Moton to a long-term extension should be at the top of the list for general manager Scott Fitterer when it comes to retaining current players.

If the Panthers can’t come to a long-term agreement with Moton, they’ll have to consider franchise tagging him. How much would it cost?

According to an estimate by Jason Fitzgerald at Over the Cap, if the salary cap is set at $180.5 million the franchise tag for offensive linemen this year will be about $13.6 million.

Another candidate to get tagged is wide receiver Curtis Samuel – which would cost around $15.8 million.

Players can be designated for the franchise tag between February 23 and March 9.

Related